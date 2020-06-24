You are here

PAP introduces first slate of four new candidates for General Election

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 11:03 AM
tanmindy@sph.com.sg@MindyTanBT

nz_pap_240620.jpg
The People's Action Party on Wednesday introduced its first slate of four new candidates. Clockwise from top left, Edward Chia, Desmond Tan Kok Ming, Ivan Lim and Nadia Ahmad Samdin.
PHOTOS: PAP

THE People's Action Party (PAP) on Wednesday introduced its first slate of four new candidates: 

- Edward Chia, co-founder and managing director of Timbre Group. Mr Chia said he believes all businesses should exist for the better good of society and offer services that touch lives...

