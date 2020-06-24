You are here

GE2020

Singapore goes to polls on July 10 in an election 'like no other'

Country in stable position but 'long struggle lies ahead', says PM Lee; Up to 12 opposition parties could join hustings, with 93 seats up for grabs
Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM
In a broadcast on Tuesday, PM Lee said he had met President Halimah earlier that day to advise her to dissolve Parliament and issue the Writ of Election.
Singapore

SINGAPORE will go to the polls on Friday July 10 - a public holiday - in a General Election (GE) that will see 93 seats in 31 constituencies up for contest, with as many as 2.65 million Singaporeans voting.

