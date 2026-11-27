Asia Future Summit 2026

His remarks follow the US’ fresh tariffs and chip export restrictions recently, which affects many in South-east Asia

DPM Gan Kim Yong giving the keynote speech at the fifth edition of the Asia Future Summit on Nov 27. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Asean must counter rising economic nationalism with deeper integration and wider partnerships, in a world where governments are placing more emphasis on self-reliance and control over critical industries, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Nov 27.

“Raising barriers among ourselves would narrow the opportunities available to each of us,” he said. A more integrated Asean would strengthen its value as a partner, while broader tie-ups open up more opportunities for the region.

Gan, who is also Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade), was delivering a keynote speech at SPH Media’s Asia Future Summit 2026, jointly presented by The Straits Times, The Business Times, Lianhe Zaobao, Berita Harian and Tamil Murasu.

The annual event gathered policymakers, business leaders and industry experts, with OCBC as the presenting sponsor, Marina Bay Sands as the official venue partner and Amazon Web Services as the official cloud partner.

In his speech, Gan identified three factors that make integration and partnerships especially important: artificial intelligence, geopolitical shocks and geo-economic contestation. “Each can strengthen the impulse to turn inward. Yet each also makes cooperation more crucial,” he said.

His remarks followed the United States’ announcements of fresh tariffs and chip export restrictions over the past two weeks, moves which affected many in South-east Asia as the region finds itself in the crosshairs of sharpening rivalry between Washington and Beijing.

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“Geo-economic competition is reshaping the networks through which we trade, invest and access technology,” Gan said, with governments paying closer attention to dependencies and control over critical capabilities.

“Asean countries cannot determine how major powers manage their differences,” he added. “But we can maintain relationships across these divides and remain a bridge for trade, investment and cooperation.”

Doing so would require that Asean earn and sustain its partners’ confidence in the grouping’s integrity, institutional reliability and business environment by issuing clear and predictable rules, upholding its laws and commitments, and taking firm action against wrongdoing, he said. “As scrutiny of international trade and investment intensifies, maintaining these standards becomes even more important.”

Asean will mark its 60th anniversary in 2027, with Singapore pushing for deeper integration and wider partnerships as it takes on Asean’s rotating chairmanship at a time of heightened geopolitical contestation.

Both the US and China would continue to be key economic partners for Asean, Gan said, with their businesses, technologies and markets important to the region’s growth. Both countries are among the region’s largest trading partners and sources of foreign direct investment.

In tandem, the grouping is strengthening tie-ups with other partners that would expand the region’s economic options and reduce its exposure to disruptions, Gan said. These include negotiations to upgrade Asean’s trade agreements with South Korea and Canada, moves to expand and enhance the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, and growing links with other regional groupings such as the European Union and Gulf Cooperation Council.

DPM Gan Kim Yong (left) in a dialogue with ST foreign editor and moderator Li Xueying, at the fifth edition of the Asia Future Summit on Nov 27. PHOTO: ST

Asean is also strengthening integration within the grouping, with Gan highlighting recent efforts that would help firms better tap suppliers and customers within the region.

A recently upgraded Asean Trade in Goods Agreement, set to be rolled out in end-2026, will help businesses reduce costs through streamlined procedures and more transparent rules, he said, while a customs-related mutual recognition arrangement would give trusted traders faster clearances and priority treatment in participating countries.

And a regional Digital Economy Framework Agreement signed earlier in the month would make cross-border transactions, payments and access to digital services easier, he pointed out. These would make Asean more valuable as a place to produce and market to serve, and form a stronger regional base enabling the grouping to “engage the world with greater confidence”, Gan said. THE STRAITS TIMES