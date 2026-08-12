Crypto boss eyes second act for Malaysia’s US$100 billion Forest City

Jeff Yew, a Malaysian motorsport enthusiast, is considering establishing a tech campus at the troubled development

This may offer a lifeline to Forest City, the man-made island that has struggled to live up to its billing as a futuristic new metropolis. PHOTO: BT FILE

[LONDON] A Malaysian crypto investor is weighing a plan to revive the tech campus left vacant by the abrupt collapse of Balaji Srinivasan’s Network School, potentially giving a second life to an experiment that drew hundreds of entrepreneurs to the country.

Jeff Yew, a Malaysian motorsport enthusiast who previously headed Binance Australia, is considering establishing his own technology campus at Forest City, the troubled US$100 billion development in southern Malaysia.

His vision would take a different tack from Srinivasan’s, with a “Malaysia first” approach.

Yew may offer a lifeline not just to the empty campus, but to Forest City – a man-made island that has struggled to live up to its billing as a futuristic new metropolis – and to Malaysia’s broader ambitions to build a technology economy beyond data centres.

For almost two years, school leavers, graduates, professionals and young families enrolled in Srinivasan’s Network School, which offered a curriculum blending practical skills with an ideological vision of how technology and society might evolve.

Srinivasan, a prominent crypto investor and former Coinbase chief technology officer, chose Forest City as his testing ground, though he frequently referred to the location simply as being “near Singapore”.

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Malaysian authorities ordered the school to close in July after a public falling out between the two sides, forcing the students to leave the country.

Proposed campus

Today, Yew heads Monochrome Asset Management, whose Australian-listed Bitcoin exchange-traded fund has about A$128 million (US$90 million) in assets. His matte-blue Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato carries a “Bitcoin” number plate.

His proposed campus would put a distinctly Malaysian stamp on the idea.

It could potentially turn a site associated with one crypto experiment into a base for a new generation of technology entrepreneurs – but the plans are far from settled.

Days after the eviction, Yew offered to take over the project in a social media post, and told Bloomberg News that he has entered preliminary discussions with Srinivasan and his team.

“It’s about a balance of attracting talent overseas and also nurturing local entrepreneurs,” Yew said in an interview, while floating the possibility of local scholarship programs.

The goal is to make the state of Johor “a digital hub” for global artificial intelligence, blockchain and computer science.

For the plan to work, Yew said it would need to be built around Malaysia’s interests, including a commitment to respecting local authorities.

Network School collapse

Network School at first aligned neatly with Malaysia’s ambitions to attract tech talent from afar, complementing a boom in data centre and AI investments that has drawn tens of billions of US dollars into the South-east Asian country.

Students came to “lock in” on building their startups with like-minded people, shared workouts and protein shakes, as well as Srinivasan’s belief in a new kind of society.

And though small, the community also brought sorely-needed dynamism to developer Country Garden Holdings’s Forest City, a decade-old mega-project on reclaimed land that has failed to attract meaningful numbers of residents or businesses.

Srinivasan had grand ambitions for the area, including plans to buy a landbank to expand his campus and operate boats between Malaysia and neighbouring city state Singapore, according to people familiar with the matter.

Just a few months ago, Malaysia’s Minister of Digital Gobind Singh Deo visited the school, gushing that it “reaffirmed Malaysia’s position as a rising destination for global tech talent”.

The scrutiny of Srinivasan’s school was sparked by allegations that Israeli students were living and studying on its campus, in breach of Malaysian immigration rules.

Muslim-majority Malaysia has no diplomatic ties with Israel and passport holders are banned from entering without permission.

Old photos uploaded by Israeli content-creators who visited the campus late in 2025 began to circulate during local state elections in July as alleged evidence that the school was “recruiting Israelis to join its operations”.

The visitors are believed to be dual nationals who entered on different passports.

It blew up into a local backlash that prompted authorities to raid the campus and check the passports of all students. Although immigration officials found everyone at the school had “valid travel documents”, the damage had been done.

Freshly re-appointed state Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi widened the probe, which uncovered two violations of local licensing laws and led to an eviction notice.

Johor’s influential regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, the son of Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, consented to the eviction notice, according to Onn Hafiz. Separately, Sultan Ibrahim owns a substantial stake in Forest City.

Representatives for Onn Hafiz did not respond to a request for comment.

The speed with which the controversy unravelled pointed to deeper unhappiness among Malaysian officials.

Behind the scenes of Gobind’s drop in, visiting officials felt uneasy about the school’s requests for longer visas and faster approvals, according to people familiar with the matter.

Johor state officials also did not visit the campus during the trip, the people said. Representatives for Gobind did not respond to a request for comment.

Srinivasan mounted a last-ditch effort to save the campus, requesting a meeting with the office of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and questioning the viability of tech community investments in Malaysia.

In a post on X, he said he was willing to sign a memorandum of understanding that would commit both sides to respecting each other.

But negotiations failed to materialise and notices of the closure were circulated to students. As they packed up their things, Srinivasan announced a new site – in Kazakhstan.

His meeting with Kazakh officials was facilitated by Talgat Dossanov and Farhaj Mayan, two businessmen working on creating physical hubs associated with the Solana cryptocurrency.

“Regardless of what happens, (Network School) is going to continue to grow into something incredible in Kazakhstan,” Srinivasan said, posting a video of himself with Zhaslan Madiyev, the country’s minister for AI and digital development.

Srinivasan did not respond to a request for comment.

Screenshots of exchanges on an internal messaging system revealed some of the students were disillusioned by what they saw as Malaysia’s anti-innovation stance.

One student also called into question Srinivasan’s commitment to the cause, prompting another to leap to his defence. Srinivasan, the person said, worked tirelessly each night from the school’s cafe.

In a message to students, Srinivasan elaborated that the project would be “permanently rebasing” to Kazakhstan as soon as it could find a suitable site, according to screenshots seen by Bloomberg News.

The students scattered, some taking up in a hotel on Batam, an island in neighbouring Indonesia, where they quietly lazed by the pool with their laptops and occasionally complained about the Wi-Fi, according to resort staff Bloomberg spoke with.

They were also given the choice to head straight to Almaty in anticipation of the new campus, or to quit and take a refund.

“The people affected now need clarity, continuity and fair treatment,” said Puan Chan Cheong, co-founder of Aurion Group, an investment advisory firm in Malaysia that builds AI-powered financial intelligence systems.

Puan, who also founded Malaysia-listed Green Packet in 2000, spent a month at the Network School last year with his son.

Vision for Network School

While Network School has never clamoured for political autonomy or diplomatic recognition, Srinivasan has proposed the creation of communities outside of the nation state system, bringing together people bound by values rather than geography.

His 2022 book The Network State provided a blueprint, suggesting that online groups crowdfund land for their members to live on according to their principles – like “techno-optimism” or healthy eating.

Over time, Srinivasan said, these entities could gain diplomatic recognition and graduate to “network states”.

A harsh critic of the American political and media establishment, Srinivasan renounced his US citizenship in 2023, according to Internal Revenue Service publications, and said he is now a Singaporean citizen.

“Elon (Musk) wants to go to Mars, Bryan Johnson wants to live forever, Sam Altman wants to build a machine super-intelligence and I just want to start a new country,” he said at the Network State conference in Singapore in October.

For Forest City, beleaguered by sluggish sales and the financial distress of its developer, the school was a rare bright spot.

In a bid to help revive it, the Malaysian government designated the city a special financial zone with a specific focus on attracting family offices.

It is secured assets under management of about 670 million ringgit (US$164 million) from various family offices, although the number is far below its overall target of 2 billion ringgit by the end of the year.

In July, shortly after the school shuttered, police arrested 335 people who were allegedly operating online scam syndicates out of Forest City, further dimming the prospects of a meaningful revival.

Implications for Malaysia’s tech future

Malaysia’s case for investors is unlikely, however, to be dimmed by the experimental Network School exit.

“The lesson is not that Malaysia should reject experimental technology communities,” Puan said. “The lesson is that such communities should be structured properly from day one.”

Malaysia has long held ambitions to move up the technology value chain and is stepping up efforts to build a higher-value technology economy, with the government targeting an inclusive and sustainable “AI nation” by 2030.

The country is seeking to move beyond its traditional strengths in semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging by developing front-end chip-design capabilities while expanding digital and data infrastructure.

It is also focusing on building skilled talent and attracting investment in areas like AI and advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

Moreover, it is seeking to draw more tech talent to the country via a special economic zone being developed with Singapore in Johor.

Adib Zalkapli, founder of Viewfinder Global Affairs, a geopolitical risk consultancy in Kuala Lumpur, agrees the country’s tech future can still be bright.

“The case will be remembered, if at all, as a footnote in Malaysia’s tech investment history,” he said. “It will not affect how other technology companies view Malaysia.” BLOOMBERG