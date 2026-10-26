The Business Times
business-time-50
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo

DBS, Maybank, IFC to collaborate on funding Johor-Singapore renewable energy project

The financing framework could be reference for future cross-border initiatives under Asean Power Grid

Summarise
Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Mon, Oct 26, 2026 · 03:32 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • The US$6 billion venture is expected to be a core pillar of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone master plan.
    • The US$6 billion venture is expected to be a core pillar of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone master plan. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] DBS, Maybank and the World Bank’s International Finance Corp (IFC) have teamed up to develop a financing structure for a cross-border renewable energy project between Malaysia and Singapore.

    The lenders, along with renewable clean energy developer and project sponsor Ditrolic Energy, on Monday (Oct 26) signed a memorandum to establish a financing and bankability framework for the US$6 billion Southern Johor Renewable Energy Corridor (SJREC).

    The working group formed under the agreement will identify bankability requirements such as regulatory pathways, offtake and risk allocation, and financing structure. By coming together early, the lenders aim to reduce execution risk, shorten the path to financial close and mobilise private capital.

    “With close to 90 per cent of our green energy already seeing capacity booking interest, our focus now is a smooth path to financial close,” said Tham Chee Aun, group CEO of Ditrolic Energy.

    “By bringing DBS , IFC and Maybank to the table well ahead of (the final investment decision), and working closely with governments, regulators and offtakers, we hope to set a reference framework for financing future Asean Power Grid projects.”

    The SJREC – which is being co-developed by the Johor state government’s investment arm, Permodalan Darul Ta’zim – involves building solar farms and battery storage facilities in Johor.

    BT Short Logo

    THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS

    Powering Asean's Future 2026

    Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets

    ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

    The project is expected to be a core pillar of the state’s Green Development Policy 2030, as well as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone master plan.

    Ditrolic Energy’s wholly owned subsidiary has already received conditional approval from Singapore’s Energy Market Authority to export up to 600 megawatts of renewable electricity to the city-state.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    DBSMaybankWorld BankJohorSingaporeSingapore-Johor economic tiesRenewable energy

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    One solution being explored is off-grid power systems that pair containerised solar panels with mobile battery energy storage systems.

    Singapore updates renewable energy certificate standard to tackle greenwashing; unveils new solar efforts

    The claimant was fired while serving a three-month notice period after being told that her employment was being terminated without cause.

    Director of PR firm sacked for secretly recording internal meeting loses wrongful dismissal claim

    Indonesia Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (centre) said the price of gas exports offered to other countries had been relatively economical.

    Indonesia says gas export cuts to Singapore remain within contract terms

    One gripe is that some issuers are just not ready for a public listing in the Singapore market, as they lack a credible narrative about how they will deliver value.

    Time for MAS, SGX to scrutinise issue managers

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More