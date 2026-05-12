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Malaysia’s anti-graft chief ends term amid unresolved probes

Findings of the probe into Azam’s shareholdings once the two investigations are completed

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Published Tue, May 12, 2026 · 09:38 AM
    • Azam Baki's term as chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) finishes on Tuesday (May 12).
    • Azam Baki's term as chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) finishes on Tuesday (May 12). PHOTO: REUTERS

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s anti-graft chief Azam Baki is poised to end his six-year run with two investigations relating to him and the agency still pending.

    Azam’s term as chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) finishes on Tuesday (May 12). A new chief, former High Court judge Abdul Halim Aman, is set to take over the following day.

    Azam, 63, faced scrutiny after two Bloomberg News reports in February. One, based on Companies Commission of Malaysia disclosures, focused on his shareholdings in a financial services firm that exceeded the allowed limits for public officials. Azam denied that he did anything wrong and said he disclosed the shareholding properly.

    The other – based on court filings, police records and other documents, as well as interviews with more than 20 people familiar with the matter – contained allegations that MACC officials colluded with a network of businessmen to oust executives from companies. The MACC and Azam denied the allegations.

    Representatives for the Prime Minister’s Office the MACC and Azam did not respond to requests for comment.

    Malaysia’s Cabinet in February ordered a committee of three senior public officials, led by the attorney-general, to investigate Azam’s shareholdings. The committee later reported its findings to the Cabinet, which did not disclose them publicly but tapped the chief secretary to the government to follow up.

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    Separately, the Cabinet in March ordered the police, the MACC and other law enforcement agencies to investigate allegations that anti-graft officials colluded with the network of businessmen nicknamed the corporate mafia.

    Malaysia will publicise the findings of the probe into Azam’s shareholdings once the two investigations are completed, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said in April.

    Fahmi did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

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    Azam became MACC chief in March 2020. Anwar Ibrahim extended Azam’s contract three times, each for a year, after he reached the mandatory retirement age of 60 in May 2023.

    Speaking with local media this month, Azam said he is leaving the agency with no regrets and that he carried out his duties to the best of his ability.

    “Leadership, particularly in enforcement agencies, requires courage and a willingness to make difficult decisions,” he told reporters. “To a certain extent, criticisms and attacks come with the job.” BLOOMBERG

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