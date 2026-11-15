Malaysia’s BN and ally PN declare victory in Melaka state polls in a blow to PM Anwar

Anwar’s PH wins four seats – one fewer than it won in the previous election in 2021

The big screen at the Barisan Nasional’s headquarters in Melaka showing the coalition and its ally leading in 24 of the 28 contested seats on Nov 14. PHOTO: ST

[MELAKA] Barisan Nasional (BN) and its Perikatan Nasional (PN) ally declared victory on Nov 14 in the Melaka state election, delivering another electoral setback to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

Speaking at a press conference after the conclusion of the counting process in Melaka, BN chairman Zahid Hamidi made the declaration amid cries of jubilation from the crowd.

“With this result, Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional will form the next Melaka state government,” said Zahid, who is also Malaysia’s deputy prime minister and Umno president. Umno is the leading party within the BN coalition.

BN and PN won 24 seats of the 28 contested, with PH winning four – or one fewer than it won in the previous election in 2021.

The victory declaration was made based on the results of the counting process by the Election Commission (EC), ahead of the official results announcement expected around midnight.

Barisan Nasional chairman Zahid Hamidi (seventh from right) at a press conference on Nov 14. PHOTO: AB RAUF YUSOH/FACEBOOK

In Bukit Baru, a sombre mood hung over the PH’s main operation centre, with fewer than 50 supporters gathering to watch Melaka PH chairman Adly Zahari conceding to BN.

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“PH accepts this result and respects the mandate given by the people of Melaka,” Adly said at a press conference held there.

“PH also accepts this as a democratic responsibility to further improve our efforts.”

Adly, who was chief minister of Melaka between 2018 and 2020, lost his Bukit Katil seat to PN’s Muhammad Ridzuan Mohd Sarif, a first-time candidate.

Melaka is Malaysia’s third state to call for an election in 2026.

More than 70.1 per cent of the state’s 687,697 registered voters had cast their ballots, according to the EC. The turnout has eclipsed the 65.9 per cent recorded in the 2021 Melaka state polls.

Analysis of the voter turnout by ElectionData.my reported that 78 per cent of all Malay voters went out to vote, while the turnouts for Chinese and Indian voters were at 58.8 per cent and 58 per cent, respectively.

Ilham Centre had projected that BN and its PN allies could sweep 24 of the 28 seats contested, securing a two-thirds majority.

“The BN-PN blue wave was dominating the contest in the Melaka election, with a significant advantage over PH,” the independent research firm and polling think-tank organisation said in a report published on Nov 13.

The 28-seat Melaka state assembly, which BN has controlled since 2021, was dissolved on Sep 23, paving the way for the state’s 16th election.

Police guarding the entrance of a polling station at the Dato Demang Hussin school in Bukit Katil, Melaka, on Nov 14. PHOTO: ST

Fresh from dominating the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections in July and August, respectively, BN was heavily favoured to retain control of Melaka, where it won 21 seats in 2021.

PH suffered a massive blow in Johor, winning just eight seats, down from 12 in the previous election. Negeri Sembilan, however, proved to be the bigger upset after PH lost control of the state, winning just 11 seats, down from 17.

In Melaka, PH won five seats in the 2021 election. This time, it contested 24 of the 28 seats.

On the final day of campaigning on Nov 13, caretaker Melaka Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh acknowledged that the two-week campaign had not been easy, although it had been less challenging than previous elections.

“But we do not take lightly the role played by everyone who comes together to gain the people’s confidence,” said Ab Rauf, who was speaking after the official opening of a factory in central Melaka.

BN’s campaign had been dogged by scrutiny over abandoned mega-projects and renewed controversy surrounding disgraced former prime minister Najib Razak’s transfer from prison to house arrest just days before polling.

Najib, whose original 12-year jail sentence for corruption was halved to six years in 2024, was granted a conditional royal pardon in September, allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence at home, subject to payment of a RM50 million (US$12.2 million) fine.

BN’s campaign had been dogged by scrutiny over abandoned mega-projects and renewed controversy surrounding disgraced former PM Najib Razak’s transfer from prison to house arrest just days before polling. PHOTO: EPA

Umno, BN’s dominant party, paid Najib’s fine on Nov 6 following a fund-raising campaign by the party, clearing the way for his transfer to house arrest.

The move gave fresh ammunition to PH, which had sought to make corruption and political integrity central themes of its campaign.

Without naming Najib, Anwar had urged voters in Ayer Molek to reflect on the words of 19th-century Javanese poet Ronggowarsito, who warned of a “time of madness”.

“How mad these times have become, when honest people are insulted and vilified, while the corrupt are praised and glorified,” the Prime Minister said.

Anwar previously criticised BN leaders who used the campaign stage to attack the federal government he leads, reminding them that his Cabinet also includes ministers from BN.

He said on Nov 5: “They attack the government, but have a deputy prime minister and other ministers in the government.” THE STRAITS TIMES