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INSIDE ASEAN: MALAYSIA

As Malaysia’s chip goals morph into a multi-state model, are they outgrowing Penang?

From Kedah manufacturing to Selangor design, multi-state ‘co-opetition’ is driving the country’s tech era

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Tan Ai Leng

Tan Ai Leng

Published Wed, Sep 16, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • Intel Malaysia's Penang facility. A multi-state semiconductor push is driving Malaysia's advanced packaging and IC design ambitions.
    • Intel Malaysia's Penang facility. A multi-state semiconductor push is driving Malaysia's advanced packaging and IC design ambitions. PHOTO: INTEL MALAYSIA

    [KUALA LUMPUR] When AT&S, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of advanced circuit boards and integrated circuit (IC) substrates, was considering Malaysia for its next-generation substrate plant in 2020, Penang seemed to be the natural choice.

    There was just one obstacle: finding a site large enough.

    The Austrian electronics manufacturer instead crossed the state border to Kulim about 40 km away, where it secured the land, infrastructure and utilities needed for a plant that now produces IC substrates for AMD’s high-performance computing products.

    Inside Asean: MalaysiaMalaysiaSemiconductorsAseanAsean Business

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