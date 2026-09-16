As Malaysia’s chip goals morph into a multi-state model, are they outgrowing Penang?

INSIDE ASEAN: MALAYSIA

From Kedah manufacturing to Selangor design, multi-state ‘co-opetition’ is driving the country’s tech era

[KUALA LUMPUR] When AT&S, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of advanced circuit boards and integrated circuit (IC) substrates, was considering Malaysia for its next-generation substrate plant in 2020, Penang seemed to be the natural choice.

There was just one obstacle: finding a site large enough.

The Austrian electronics manufacturer instead crossed the state border to Kulim about 40 km away, where it secured the land, infrastructure and utilities needed for a plant that now produces IC substrates for AMD’s high-performance computing products.