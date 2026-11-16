Like in China and Malaysia, models are under scrutiny for manufacturing defects of the rear axle assembly

One of the affected models, the petrol-powered Omoda 5 SUV, is not sold in Singapore. PHOTO: OMODA

[SINGAPORE] China carmaker Chery’s recall of certain sport utility vehicle (SUV) models due to problems with the rear axle now includes more than 27,000 cars in Australia, Indonesia and South Africa.

This follows earlier recalls for a similar issue in China and Malaysia.

Based on an Australian government vehicle-recall notice published on Friday (Nov 13), a manufacturing defect on the rear axle assembly “may have been insufficiently welded and could crack”.

This could lead to a “loss of vehicle control, (and) will increase the risk of an accident which may cause injury or death to vehicle occupants and other road users”.

The recall notice affected 7,285 units of the 2023 Chery Omoda 5 SUV. Owners may check their vehicle identification numbers on the Australian government’s recall website.

A South Africa National Consumer Commission bulletin dated Nov 10 identified 17,508 Chery Tiggo 4 cars that were on sale from Oct 17, 2023, to Mar 27, 2024, as subject to recall, along with 2,685 Omoda C5 SUVs on sale from February 2023 to July 2026.

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The bulletin stated that for both vehicle models, according to the supplier, the rear axle sleeve may have welding defects which could cause the rear axle to dislodge, resulting in rear suspension collapse.

Indonesia also recalled an unspecified number of Omoda 5 SUVs on Nov 10 for similar issues. A previous recall of 420 vehicles was carried out in May 2024.

In all cases, Chery agents in the respective countries will contact owners if action is required.

Follows China, Malaysia recalls

These moves follow earlier recalls in the Asia-Pacific region: China recalled around 54,000 Omoda and Tiggo vehicles (both brands made by Chery) on Nov 6, and Malaysia recalled 9,500 Omoda cars across two separate campaigns in May 2024 and October 2026.

The recalls were also related to issues with the rear axle.

The Business Times’ previous queries to Chery on those campaigns, including whether vehicles in the Apac markets were affected, were not answered.

The Omoda 5, a petrol-powered SUV, is not sold in Singapore. The Omoda E5 is a fully electric model from the same family, but has a different rear suspension assembly.

While vehicle recalls are common, they typically are minor in nature. Chinese brands have so far avoided any major, wide-ranging recalls, even as they focus on exports and enter right-hand-drive markets to counter slowing domestic sales.

China Passenger Car Association figures for the first 10 months of 2026 showed that domestic sales fell 22.3 per cent year on year to 15 million, while exports increased 74.6 per cent to 7.9 million.

However, Chery’s recall kicked off following major, widely reported incidents in Malaysia where the entire rear axle assembly – including the rear wheels – detached from vehicles.

The most recent incident occurred in Johor Bahru on Oct 10, resulting in Malaysia’s Road Transport Department suspending new registrations of the Omoda 5 the next day and announcing a technical investigation.