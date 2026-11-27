Beijing will improve policies guiding long-term funds into equities

The statement comes at a precarious time for Chinese stocks, with most equity benchmarks entrenched in a bear market amid tepid earnings and a weak economy. PHOTO: REUTERS

CHINA’S State Council reaffirmed its support for the capital market in a rare midday readout of its meeting, emphasising the role of the so-called national team and pledging to roll out more policies to stabilise equities.

Beijing will improve policies guiding long-term funds into stocks and encourage listed companies to step up dividend payouts and share buybacks, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

The statement comes at a precarious time for Chinese stocks, with most equity benchmarks entrenched in a bear market amid tepid earnings and a weak economy.

The CSI 300 Index has lost 16 per cent so far in 2026, putting it on track for its worst year since 2022.

While authorities sought to revive investor confidence through a slew of measures in October and state funds have been actively buying, they have mostly been seen as stemming the bleeding rather than engineering a recovery.

“The statement shows that stabilising the capital market remains a priority at the highest levels of government, which should help ease negative sentiment,” said Fu Zhifeng, chief investment officer at Shanghai Chengzhou Investment Management.

“After the recent sell-off, investors have shown little appetite to buy the dip, while much of the selling pressure may have already been exhausted. The announcement can therefore provide further support to the market this afternoon.” BLOOMBERG