Key indexes reach grim milestones, with Nikkei 225 at its lowest level since April

Anthropic’s IPO has proved insufficient to dispel concerns of overstretched valuations and the durability of AI spending. PHOTO: REUTERS

ARTIFICIAL intelligence investors in Asia got a rude awakening as Anthropic’s blockbuster initial public offering, expected to provide a fresh tailwind, instead turned into a sell-the-news event.

Chip stocks fell across the board as investors turned cautious after Anthropic steadily pared its opening pop, and slid deeper in post-market trading.

The reversal dashed hopes for a turnaround in the AI trade and indicated potentially more losses ahead.

Key indexes approached grim milestones.

The Taiex Index, home to chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, tumbled as much as 6.4 per cent to head for its worst week since 1991.

Double-digit declines in Japanese chip-tester maker Advantest and tech investor SoftBank dragged the Nikkei 225 gauge to its lowest level since April.

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In South Korea, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics fell more than 7 per cent each. Even the more resilient Hang Seng Index flirted with a bear market.

The renewed downturn caps a turbulent week for the AI trade, marked by a string of high-profile events.

Nvidia’s upbeat outlook and Anthropic’s IPO have proved insufficient to dispel concerns of overstretched valuations and the durability of AI spending, while US restrictions aimed at curbing China’s access to advanced chips added to the pressure.

“The AI trade was already facing questions about excessive infrastructure spending, circular financing and whether the returns could justify the investment,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets.

“Anthropic’s successful listing doesn’t answer those questions. Instead, it brings more investor capital into frontier AI models, where competition is fierce, pricing power is weakening and profitability remains uncertain.”

A meaningful rebound may take more than promises of earnings growth, as Nvidia’s strong results earlier this week failed to ease concerns and selling pressure from hedge funds and retail traders persists.

“Expectations had been high that AI stocks would rebound if Anthropic’s listing went well, but instead the shares continued to fall,” said Takehiro Okada, head of trading at Rheos Capital Works.

That appears to have forced hedge funds to unwind recent AI-stock purchases made to recoup earlier losses in the sector, he added.

As the sell-off extends, the risk is rising of forced liquidations worsening the rout in a negative feedback loop. Forced selling by retail investors was a main driver of Taiwanese stocks’ steep sell-off earlier this week, said a Barclays note.

“It’s difficult to envisage sustained upside in Anthropic without a broader recovery in risk appetite,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone. “For now, selling rallies appears the more compelling tactical approach.” BLOOMBERG