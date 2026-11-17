The Republic will push for closer economic ties within the bloc while strengthening external partnerships

[MANILA] Asean must deepen economic integration among its members while remaining open to the rest of the world, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday (Nov 17), as the Republic formally took over the grouping’s chairmanship for 2027.

Unveiling “Deeper Integration, Wider Partnerships” as the theme for Singapore’s chairmanship, PM Wong said Asean must strengthen its links in finance, digital technologies and energy, while building closer ties with partners beyond the region.

The grouping should also take further steps towards creating a single regional market, where businesses can operate more seamlessly across borders and people have greater opportunities to work and invest, he said.

“Deeper integration, because we can do much more to realise the full potential of Asean,” he added. “Wider partnerships, because Asean must continue to be open and outward-looking.”

PM Wong was speaking at the handover ceremony on the final day of the 49th Asean Summit in Manila, where Singapore officially accepted the chairmanship from the Philippines.

Singapore will lead the 11-member bloc in 2027, a milestone year marking Asean’s 60th anniversary. The position rotates annually among member states, with Thailand set to take over from Singapore in 2028. The last time Singapore served as the Asean chair was in 2018.

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The chairmanship comes against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions, growing economic fragmentation and disruptions to global trade and energy supplies.

“Great-power rivalry is intensifying,” PM Wong noted. “The global economic order is becoming more fragmented.”

He warned that conflicts and disruptions beyond South-east Asia could affect the region’s economies, energy supplies and livelihoods, placing further pressure on Asean’s cohesion and unity.

While the grouping cannot control these external developments, it can determine how it responds, he said. “We can choose to remain united, deepen our cooperation, and strengthen our ability to shape our own future.”

A single Asean market

PM Wong said deeper economic integration would be a key priority under Singapore’s chairmanship, as the region seeks to unlock more opportunities for businesses and its people.

“We must take further steps towards a single Asean market, where businesses can set up and operate more seamlessly across borders, and where our people can enjoy more opportunities to work, invest and prosper,” he said.

At the same time, Asean must continue strengthening its relationships with external partners, rather than turning inward amid intensifying global competition.

“At a time when the world is becoming more divided, our response is to keep building bridges,” he said. This would mean strengthening ties with existing partners and ensuring South-east Asia remains a region where countries can engage and cooperate.

PM Lawrence Wong says Asean should take further steps towards creating a single regional market. PHOTO: ASEAN

Next year will mark the 50th anniversaries of Asean’s relations with the US, Canada and the EU, as well as the 30th anniversary of Asean Plus Three cooperation with China, Japan and South Korea.

PM Wong said these milestones will provide opportunities to deepen practical cooperation and reinforce Asean’s role as an open and inclusive platform for international engagement.

He stressed that the two priorities of Singapore’s chairmanship are mutually reinforcing.

“A more integrated Asean will be a more valuable partner to the world,” he said. “And a wider network of partnerships will create more opportunities and help sustain peace and stability in our region.”

Building on regional progress

PM Wong also paid tribute to the Philippines for steering Asean through a difficult year, pointing to progress in regional economic cooperation.

These included the signing of the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement, the early entry into force of the upgraded Asean Trade in Goods Agreement and the Asean-China Free Trade Agreement 3.0.

He also cited progress in integrating Timor-Leste into the regional grouping, with the country set to chair Asean in 2029.

Reflecting on Asean’s formation nearly six decades ago, PM Wong said the region had emerged from an era of conflict, ideological rivalry and deep suspicion to become more peaceful and economically integrated.

Asean’s founding leaders recognised that countries could achieve more by working together despite their differences, he noted. That spirit of cooperation “will be even more important in the years ahead”, he said, as the grouping navigates an increasingly uncertain international environment.

“Asean’s greatest strength has always been our willingness to work together despite our differences,” PM Wong added. “It is in this spirit that Singapore accepts the gavel and the chairmanship of Asean from the Philippines.”