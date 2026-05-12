Trump rejects Iran’s ‘garbage’ response to US proposal, says ceasefire is ‘on life support’

Teheran emphasised its sovereignty over Hormuz in its response to the US

[WASHINGTON/DUBAI] Hopes for a peace deal on Iran faded on Tuesday (May 12) after Donald Trump said a ceasefire with Iran was “on life support” as Teheran rejected a US proposal to end the conflict and stuck to a list of demands the US president described as “garbage”.

Iran has called for an end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, where US ally Israel is fighting Iran-backed Hizbollah militants.

Teheran also emphasised its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, demanded compensation for war damage and an end to the US naval blockade, among other conditions.

Trump said Iran’s response threatened the status of a ceasefire that has been in place since Apr 7. “I would call it the weakest right now, after reading that piece of garbage they sent us. I didn’t even finish reading it,” Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to end the ceasefire, told reporters. The US had proposed an end to fighting before starting talks on more contentious issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme.

Brent crude oil futures extended gains in early Asian trade on Tuesday, climbing above US$104.50 a barrel, as the deadlock left the Strait of Hormuz largely closed. Before the war began on Feb 28, the narrow waterway carried one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, and has since become a central pressure point in the conflict.

Disruption caused by the near-closure of the strait has forced oil producers to cut exports, and Opec oil output dropped further in April to the lowest in more than two decades, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

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The US on Monday imposed new sanctions on individuals and companies it said were helping Iran ship oil to China, part of efforts to cut off funding for Teheran’s military and nuclear programmes, while also warning banks about attempts to evade existing curbs.

Trump is expected to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday, where Iran is set to be among the topics discussed with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trickle of shipping through Hormuz

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is at a trickle compared with before the war. Shipping data on Kpler and LSEG showed that three tankers laden with crude exited the waterway in the week ended May 10, with trackers switched off to avoid an Iranian attack.

A second Qatari LNG tanker was attempting to transit the strait, the data showed, days after the first such cargo crossed under an arrangement involving Iran and Pakistan.

Sporadic flare-ups around the strait in recent days have tested the ceasefire.

In the US, surveys show the war is unpopular with voters facing higher gasoline prices less than six months before nationwide elections that will determine whether Trump’s Republican Party retains control of Congress. Two out of three Americans think Trump has not clearly explained why the country has gone to war, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday.

More than two months into a conflict that began Feb 28 with a US-Israeli bombing campaign, some 66 per cent of poll respondents - including one in three Republicans and almost all Democrats - said Trump has not “clearly explained the goals of US military involvement in Iran.”

Trump said he would suspend the US federal tax on gasoline until it was “appropriate”, to help reduce fuel prices. “As soon as this is over with Iran, as soon as it’s over, you’re going to see gasoline and oil drop like a rock,” he said.

Washington has also struggled to build international support, with Nato allies refusing to send ships to reopen the waterway without a full peace deal and an internationally mandated mission.

In separate statements on Monday, the US State Department said Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate calls with his Australian and British counterparts to discuss “ongoing efforts to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.” It did not elaborate.

Hakan Fidan, the foreign minister of Turkey, which has been liaising closely with the US, Iran and mediator Pakistan since the start of the war, will hold talks in Qatar on Tuesday on the conflict and on ensuring navigational safety in the strait, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

UAE’s attacks

The war is also exposing rifts within the Middle East, with some US allies taking a more direct role in the conflict. The United Arab Emirates, which has borne the brunt of Iranian counterattacks, has carried out military strikes on Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The strikes, which the UAE has not publicly acknowledged, included an attack on a refinery on Iran’s Lavan Island in April, the Journal said. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

At the time of the Apr 8 strike on Lavan, the National ⁠Iranian Oil Refining and ​Distribution Company called it an “enemy attack.” The next day, Iran’s Mizan news agency reported it was carried out by Mirage fighter jets used by the UAE. REUTERS