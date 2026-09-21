The Business Times
business-time-50
Global Enterprise logo
BROUGHT TO YOU BYsc logo

The Trump-Xi summit will be a maintenance check, not a breakthrough

Both leaders are likely to try maintaining the status quo rather than reset relations

Summarise
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • This week’s visit will be the second meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping this year, after Trump’s state trip to Beijing in May.
    • This week’s visit will be the second meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping this year, after Trump’s state trip to Beijing in May. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Leon Hadar

    Published Mon, Sep 21, 2026 · 02:27 PM

    WHEN US President Donald Trump welcomes his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to Washington on Thursday (Sep 24), it will mark the second meeting between the two leaders this year, a rare pace of summitry for a relationship more often defined by tension than dialogue.

    The visit follows Trump’s state trip to Beijing in May and comes roughly a year after their October 2025 dialogue in Busan, South Korea.

    The two countries appear to be testing whether high-level, repeated contact can substitute for the deeper structural fixes that have eluded them for a decade.

    Donald TrumpXi JinpingUS-China relationsUS-China trade

    TRENDING NOW

    From left: Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Pham Nhat Vuong, Pham Thu Huong and Pham Nhat Minh Hoang. The couple (centre) remain senior figures in Vingroup, with their children’s presence in the ecosystem growing.

    He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons

    The Pinglu Canal is regarded as a pivotal development for Guangxi.

    China’s Pinglu Canal likely to benefit Singapore, other South-east Asia ports in the long term

    The macroeconomic and political stability, together with the Singdollar’s strength, supports the case for growing the Reit’s investment in the Republic, says the manager.

    Suntec Reit to increase Singapore focus, sell three Australia properties

    Asian investors continue to allocate capital to global markets, while maintaining significant exposure to US assets. 

    Despite the de-dollarisation debate, demand for dollar liquidity in Asia is growing

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More