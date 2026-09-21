The Trump-Xi summit will be a maintenance check, not a breakthrough

Both leaders are likely to try maintaining the status quo rather than reset relations

This week’s visit will be the second meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping this year, after Trump’s state trip to Beijing in May. PHOTO: REUTERS

WHEN US President Donald Trump welcomes his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to Washington on Thursday (Sep 24), it will mark the second meeting between the two leaders this year, a rare pace of summitry for a relationship more often defined by tension than dialogue.

The visit follows Trump’s state trip to Beijing in May and comes roughly a year after their October 2025 dialogue in Busan, South Korea.

The two countries appear to be testing whether high-level, repeated contact can substitute for the deeper structural fixes that have eluded them for a decade.