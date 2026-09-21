The Trump-Xi summit will be a maintenance check, not a breakthrough
Both leaders are likely to try maintaining the status quo rather than reset relations
- This week’s visit will be the second meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping this year, after Trump’s state trip to Beijing in May. PHOTO: REUTERS
WHEN US President Donald Trump welcomes his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to Washington on Thursday (Sep 24), it will mark the second meeting between the two leaders this year, a rare pace of summitry for a relationship more often defined by tension than dialogue.
The visit follows Trump’s state trip to Beijing in May and comes roughly a year after their October 2025 dialogue in Busan, South Korea.
The two countries appear to be testing whether high-level, repeated contact can substitute for the deeper structural fixes that have eluded them for a decade.
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