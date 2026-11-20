Dropping to below US$3,590 an ounce, it is on track to lose about 7%

Bullion has fallen more than 30% since the US-Iran war began in late February, as higher energy costs fuelled inflation. PHOTO: REUTERS

GOLD fell and was heading for the biggest weekly decline since March, as a hawkish Federal Reserve signalled more interest-rate hikes and a rout in artificial intelligence stocks pushed investors to sell the metal to cover losses.

Bullion dropped as much as 1.1 per cent on Friday (Nov 20) to below US$3,590 an ounce, and was on track to lose about 7 per cent in a week that has seen the metal slide to the lowest since September 2025.

Silver has fallen around 13 per cent in the same period. Fed Bank of Chicago president Austan Goolsbee on Thursday joined a number of central bank officials who have hinted at interest-rate hikes, saying he would consider all options to counter stubborn US inflation.

The prospect of tighter monetary policy kept US Treasury yields elevated, with 10-year borrowing costs poised to match a 2007 run of 29 closes above 5 per cent in the same year.

Globally, investors are betting that major central banks, including the Fed, European Central Bank and Bank of England, will keep rates largely unchanged for years once they have finished hiking at the end of 2027.

Higher interest rates and yields are typically negative for gold, which does not pay interest. A gauge of the US dollar has also risen 0.6 per cent this week, making bullion priced in the US currency more expensive for most buyers.

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Gold is “now firmly in an air pocket, with very little technical support until the US$3,300 and US$3,400 region”, said Justin Lin, a strategist at Global X ETFs. The metal “looks very fragile now, and I struggle to see what could turn momentum around just yet”.

Bullion has fallen more than 30 per cent since the US-Iran war began in late February, as higher energy costs fuelled inflation.

The precious metal has also been caught up in a rout in technology stocks, with Asian equities tracking a decline on Wall Street driven by concerns around the AI trade.

Spot gold fell 0.8 per cent to US$3,596.09 an ounce at 9.01 am in Singapore.

Silver dropped 1.7 per cent to US$42.22 an ounce, after sinking nearly 5 per cent in the previous session. Platinum and palladium also declined. BLOOMBERG