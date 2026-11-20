Reversal from selling comes as the country weighs scrapping long-term capital gains tax to woo investors back

[BENGALURU] Foreign investors returned to Indian equities in early November after a prolonged sell-off, offering some relief to a market that has struggled to keep pace with global peers.

Foreign portfolio investors bought a net US$8 billion of Indian equities in the first 12 days of November, according to data from the National Securities Depository. The inflows marked a sharp reversal from net selling in September and October.

The renewed buying – coupled with lower crude oil prices and shifting global sentiments around artificial intelligence stocks – has helped lift the benchmark Nifty 50 index by almost 10 per cent so far in November, taking it to its highest level in nearly nine months.

But fund managers said sustaining the renewed interest will depend on addressing deeper concerns around valuations, earnings growth and the ease of investing, even as India considers scrapping long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax.

Sumit Poddar, founder and chief investment officer at Tikona Capital, said that while the recent reversal is a welcome relief, it is too early to call it sustainable.

Rajesh Singla, CEO and fund manager at Alpha AMC, believes scrapping the LTCG tax “would be a very good start – and frankly, a necessary one”. He described the proposal as one of the first steps towards restoring foreign investor confidence.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) recommended that the government abolish the tax on LTCG earned by foreign equity investors, Reuters reported in November, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The tax proposals form part of Sebi’s confidential pre-Budget representations ahead of the government’s annual Budget in February. They are non-binding, with the final decision resting with the government.

Neither Sebi nor the Finance Ministry has publicly confirmed any specific recommendations.

However, at the Financial Express Leadership Awards in Mumbai earlier in November, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman acknowledged growing investor concerns over India’s tax regime and stressed the need for equity capital to sustain growth.

Challenges beyond tax burden

“Taxation is certainly a contributing factor, but I would not attribute the entire foreign investor sell-off to it,” Singla said.

Behind the exodus are India’s relatively expensive valuations, moderation in earnings growth and rupee depreciation.

Global funds are reassessing the market’s valuation premium amid concerns over geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices compared with pre-war levels and the impact of AI on global markets.

Taxation adds another layer of friction, making competing markets more attractive at the margin, Singla added.

Against this backdrop, Poddar described the recent buying as largely tactical, driven by global portfolio shifts, geopolitical developments and changing investment preferences.

Such inflows, he cautioned, could translate into longer-term commitments only if corporate earnings catch up with valuations. “Tax relief alone cannot fix a fundamental valuation mismatch,” he said.

The cost of investing in India

India’s multi-layered tax regime is a significant hurdle for foreign portfolio investors, particularly when benchmarked against regional financial hubs such as Singapore and Hong Kong.

Beyond the headline 12.5 per cent tax on long-term gains, listed equities held for 12 months or less face a 20 per cent short-term capital gains tax.

Investors also pay securities transaction tax on equity trades. For delivery-based transactions, securities transaction tax is levied at 0.1 per cent of the transaction value payable by the buyer on purchases and by the seller on sales.

To make the market more attractive to foreign investors, Singla said India could consider targeted tax exemptions for long-term foreign portfolio investors, simpler withholding procedures and greater clarity on tax treaties, while retaining safeguards against misuse.

Predictability is just as important as the tax rate, he added.

Poddar also favoured targeted reforms over scrapping the tax altogether. He suggested allowing investors to adjust acquisition costs for rupee depreciation or taxing foreign portfolio investors only on gains measured in dollar terms.

Such changes, he said, could help address the impact of currency movements on foreign investors’ returns.

Fiscal cost versus investment opportunity

The proposed exemption, however, comes with a significant fiscal trade-off.

The government collected 1.29 trillion rupees (US$13.7 billion) in LTCG tax on equity transactions in FY2025, according to data disclosed by the Finance Ministry.

Abolishing the tax across all investor classes could result in a revenue shortfall of 400 billion to 500 billion rupees in FY2028, equivalent to 0.1 to 0.2 per cent of gross domestic product, SBI Research projected in a note published in November.

Raising securities transaction tax could help offset some of the revenue loss, said Poddar, although higher transaction taxes could discourage broader market participation.

The immediate loss of revenue needs to be weighed against the potential longer-term economic benefits. Singla argued that the proposal should be viewed as a medium-term investment rather than simply a short-term sacrifice in tax collections.

Greater foreign participation could improve market liquidity, deepen capital markets, strengthen investor confidence and lower borrowing costs for Indian businesses, he noted.

The key question, he added, is whether the resulting economic activity and broader tax revenues could eventually compensate for the initial loss of collections.

Recent changes in India’s equity capital gains tax regime 2004: Tax abolished – India scrapped LTCG tax on qualifying listed equity transactions and introduced securities transaction tax.

Tax abolished – India scrapped LTCG tax on qualifying listed equity transactions and introduced securities transaction tax. 2018: Tax reintroduced – LTCG tax returned at 10 per cent on annual gains above 100,000 rupees.

Tax reintroduced – LTCG tax returned at 10 per cent on annual gains above 100,000 rupees. 2024: Tax increased – The LTCG rate rose to 12.5 per cent, while the annual tax-free threshold increased to 125,000 rupees. STCG tax was also hiked to 20 per cent, from 15 per cent before. Expand

Making India easier to invest in

While scrapping LTCG tax could be just one of several factors helping to sustain the inflows, India would need broader reforms, including a more accommodating and nuanced approach by tax authorities towards large investments, said Gautam Nayak, partner at CNK & Associates.

Singla said investors also seek easier repatriation of capital and greater confidence in the currency.

He suggested that India draw lessons from tax incentive frameworks in markets such as the UK to encourage investments in startups and smaller businesses, supporting innovation and employment generation.

Policy clarity and consistency would be critical to giving investors confidence, said Balwant Jain, a tax and investment expert.

He argued that any move to exempt foreign investors from LTCG tax should extend to domestic investors, rather than creating different tax treatment for the two groups.