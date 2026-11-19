The clamour to own a stake in the company has been up in the past year, with its revenues leapfrogging OpenAI

Anthropic is expected to price its shares after the US stock market closes on Wednesday, with trading set to start on Thursday. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

ANTHROPIC’S initial public offering on Thursday (Nov 19) will reorder Silicon Valley’s power rankings, with a small group of venture capitalists who bet early and aggressively on the artificial intelligence lab set for a combined windfall of well over US$100 billion.

Anthropic is expected to be valued at US$1.4 trillion or more when it lists. That would be about 2,300 times its value when Anjney Midha – an angel investor and founder of AMP – first backed the company in 2021.

His company is among a handful of lesser-known groups primed for massive returns at multiples that would surpass those of larger, blue-chip rivals. Others include Spark Capital, which would own about US$11 billion of stock at a US$1.4 trillion valuation, and Factorial Funds, which would own just over US$10 billion, according to calculations by Financial Times.

Spark’s Yasmin Razavi and Factorial’s Sol Bier invested in Anthropic’s Series C funding round, which closed in 2023, when the company was valued at about US$4 billion. Razavi sits on Anthropic’s board.

Anthropic is expected to price its shares after the US stock market closes on Wednesday, with trading set to start on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the manager of pop superstar Madonna, Guy Oseary, stands to net more than US$7 billion from an early investment of just over US$400 million.

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“The deck chairs are shifting around in the VC landscape,” said a partner at one mid-sized venture capital (VC) firm which stands to make billions of dollars. “The leaders in the AI wave are not the same as they were in the previous waves. Different firms are moving up the leader board, and we’re glad to be among them.”

Amazon and Google, which have provided investment and computing resources to Anthropic, will collectively own close to 30 per cent of the company after the IPO.

The largest financial investor in the company, Iconiq Capital, holds a fraction of that. Nevertheless, its stake would be worth about US$28 billion at a US$1.4 trillion valuation.

It is followed by Lightspeed Ventures – which has invested roughly US$3.2 billion for a stake worth just over US$25 billion at the same valuation – and Menlo Ventures, which stands to return US$21 billion from an initial US$1 billion investment.

Coatue and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC invested later, but went big. The pair led a funding round earlier this year which valued Anthropic at US$380 billion, and have each put close to US$5 billion into the company.

Those stakes would be worth more than US$10 billion at an IPO price of US$1.4 trillion.

Sound Ventures, which was founded by Oseary and actor Ashton Kutcher, and Bessemer Venture Partners are each poised for returns of about US$7 billion. For Bessemer, that would mark an eight-times increase on its initial investment, while Sound stands to make roughly 17 times its outlay.

Even those massive multiples are dwarfed, though, by the roughly 70-times return jailed crypto-exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried would have made, if his company had not been forced to sell its US$500 million stake in bankruptcy proceedings in 2024. That stake would be worth about US$35 billion at an IPO price of US$1.4 trillion.

The clamour to own a stake in the AI company has increased in the past year, as the group’s revenues have leapfrogged rival OpenAI.

A partner at one of Anthropic’s large investors said they “wrote (chief financial officer Krishna Rao) a love letter” as they jostled for access to a funding round earlier this year.

The take-off prompted OpenAI’s investors, including Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter, Sequoia Capitaland Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, to pour money into Anthropic, an unusual move in Silicon Valley, where VCs tend to back a single company in each field and founders prize fealty.

Other big-name venture firms, including Thrive Capital and Andreessen Horowitz, skipped Anthropic entirely.

“Call us old school... but we are serial monogamists,” said Josh Kushner, founder of Thrive, which is one of OpenAI’s largest and most vocal backers, in a since-deleted post on X.

Andreessen’s partners and Anthropic’s executives, meanwhile, have clashed over how best to regulate AI.

A successful IPO would also make thousands of Anthropic employees multimillionaires.

However, the company’s executives have framed fundraising as a necessary evil in the pursuit of their mission to responsibly “develop advanced AI for the long-term benefit of humanity”.

While its investors celebrate once-in-a-lifetime returns, Anthropic’s leadership is plotting a low-key IPO.

The company has no plans for a party to celebrate the listing and intends to keep fanfare around what is set to be the biggest listing fundraiser of all time to a minimum, said people with knowledge of the matter. FINANCIAL TIMES