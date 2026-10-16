Malaysia Budget 2027: Key sector winners and laggards amid wage hikes
Consumer, property and energy industries offer opportunities as wage hikes pressure labour-heavy sectors
- Plantations sector are among the hardest hit by rising labour costs resulting from the higher minimum wage. PHOTO: REUTERS
[KUALA LUMPUR] Budget 2027 promises to put more money into Malaysians’ pockets, but investors weighing the country’s stock market face a harder question: how much of that spending will reach corporate profits as wage costs rise?
Analysts highlight selective opportunities in consumer, property and energy infrastructure stocks, whereas plantations, labour-intensive manufacturing, and tech firms face margin pressure from higher payrolls.
For regional investors, this favours a selective approach to Malaysian equities. The Budget strengthens domestic demand and investment themes, but analysts see limited grounds for a market-wide re-rating.
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