TAKING HEART

It expects to support around 300 beneficiaries and mobilise 300 employee volunteers from the bank

So far, 36 caregivers and care recipients have participated in the first two runs since September. PHOTO: MARINE PARADE COMMUNITY SPACE

[SINGAPORE] DBS Foundation has committed S$276,000 to a new caregiver support programme over three years, in partnership with registered charity Marine Parade Community Space.

The programme is expected to support around 300 beneficiaries, comprising caregivers and their care recipients, the two parties said on Monday (Nov 23).

It is open to family caregivers aged 21 and above, who are caring for adults. So far, 36 caregivers and their care recipients have participated in the first two runs since September, with the next one expected in March 2027.

The programme’s launch comes as Singapore becomes a super-aged society, with more than 21 per cent of its citizen population currently aged 65 or older.

Based on the recent 2026 Caregiver Experience Survey conducted by the Caregiving Welfare Association, nine in 10 caregivers in Singapore have experienced or anticipated feeling overwhelmed by their responsibilities.

As part of the 10-session programme, participants will receive practical caregiving guidance, self-care and stress management support; join creative and social activities to recharge; respite care; and be part of a community of peer support.

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The sessions include a pottery workshop, an outing to Gardens by the Bay and an estate planning session to learn about the financial aspects of caregiving.

Karen Ngui, head of DBS Foundation, said: “Caregivers are an important part of the support systems that hold our communities together. However, their own needs often take a back seat.

“We hope to better equip caregivers with practical skills and knowledge such as navigating difficult conversations with care recipients and estate planning, support their well-being through self-care and stress management tools as well as help them to build peer networks.”

About two in five of the current caregivers in the programme support care recipients with chronic physical illnesses, while three in 10 support those with mental health conditions.

Senior Minister of State for Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming highlighted that caregivers “play an invaluable role in enabling their loved ones to live with dignity and a better quality of life”.

“As Singapore’s population ages and care needs become more complex, it is important that we provide caregivers with the support they need to thrive,” added Goh, who is also MP for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.

Marine Parade Community Space, which coordinates social service delivery in the area, will run the programme at the newly launched M.Pathy Caregiver Clubhouse at integrated social service hub The Anchor @ Marine Parade.

While the programme is open to all beneficiaries, those living in Marine Parade will be given priority.

Around 300 DBS employee volunteers are expected to contribute more than 1,200 hours in total to the programme. They will also share relevant expertise such as estate planning.

DBS Foundation, established in 2014, works with community partners to provide essential needs and build financial and digital literacy.