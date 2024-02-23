Kia EV9 review: Big deal

THE Kia EV9 is not only the biggest car I’ve test driven so far in 2024, but might just be the baddest. With two electric motors sending 380 horsepower to all four wheels, the GT Line version on sale here is quicker than a scalded cheetah, capable of blasting to 100 kmh in six seconds flat.

That’s despite its elephantine size. It’s more than five metres long, and its wheelbase would make a Bentley Bentayga feel inadequate, which explains how it packs in three rows of seats yet still has 333 litres of boot space.

Big cars are everywhere, but none look the part of a modern, pure electric crossover the way the Kia does. The lines are clean, but the EV9 is unashamedly boxy, with flat, vertical surfaces that exaggerate its size instead of playing it down. Slenderness is for wimps, don’t you know.

Various styling details make it look like a car beamed here from 2034. Instead of a grille, the nose has a panel embedded with slick lights. The headlights themselves are narrow towers of individual LEDs. Instead of mirrors, the front doors have wing-like stalks that each house a camera. Even the wheels look unusual – when did you last see alloys with four spokes?