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ESG Insights

Issue 212: Banking the Asean Power Grid; mobile operators’ gridlocked emissions

This week in ESG: Sustainable finance group urges bankability for cross-border electricity trading deals; Asia-Pacific mobile telcos’ emissions grow 6% from 2019 to 2024

Summarise
Kenneth Lim

Kenneth Lim

Published Fri, Sep 18, 2026 · 07:00 PM
    • It’s time for South-east Asia to turn intent into implementation on the Asean Power Grid, says the Singapore Sustainable Finance Association.
    • It’s time for South-east Asia to turn intent into implementation on the Asean Power Grid, says the Singapore Sustainable Finance Association. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM

    Sustainable finance

    Building a bankable Asean Power Grid

    At the heart of project finance is predictability.

    In determining whether to finance an infrastructure project, a lender or investor needs to gaze far into the future, past the initial years of building with no income, then past the years of operations required to finally achieve cost recovery.

    ESG Insightssustainable financeAsean Power GridEnergy transitionTelcosAseanESG

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