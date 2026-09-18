Issue 212: Banking the Asean Power Grid; mobile operators’ gridlocked emissions
This week in ESG: Sustainable finance group urges bankability for cross-border electricity trading deals; Asia-Pacific mobile telcos’ emissions grow 6% from 2019 to 2024
- It’s time for South-east Asia to turn intent into implementation on the Asean Power Grid, says the Singapore Sustainable Finance Association. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM
Sustainable finance
Building a bankable Asean Power Grid
At the heart of project finance is predictability.
In determining whether to finance an infrastructure project, a lender or investor needs to gaze far into the future, past the initial years of building with no income, then past the years of operations required to finally achieve cost recovery.
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