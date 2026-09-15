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NEW GLOBAL ORDER

Asean is disproportionately affected by climate change. This also presents opportunities

Investments in renewables and political leadership can help the region tackle climate risks

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    • A satellite image of Timure in Nepal after flash floods and a mudslide in late August.
    • A satellite image of Timure in Nepal after flash floods and a mudslide in late August. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Andrew Hammond

    Published Tue, Sep 15, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    IN REMARKS on Asean Day on Aug 8, Asean secretary-general Kao Kim Hourn sounded the alarm bells on climate change, warning that communities in South-east Asia are being threatened by extreme weather events.

    Much of the region comprises tropical countries, which makes the effects of climate change – including rising temperatures, changing precipitation patterns and increased frequency of extreme weather events – more severe than average.

    Already, data indicates that Asean and wider Asia account for 41 per cent of global flooding, caused by rising sea levels and storm surges.

    Climate policyClimate-related financial disclosuresClimate changeAseanAsiaNew Global Order

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