The Business Times
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Asia needs new energy security architecture

How the region’s energy crisis response can move from national reactions towards a truly coordinated system

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    • The Golden Violet oil tanker docked at a PT Pertamina facility in Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Asia’s new energy security architecture should have a support mechanism to help Asian countries build emergency oil reserves through financing and technical assistance.
    • The Golden Violet oil tanker docked at a PT Pertamina facility in Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Asia’s new energy security architecture should have a support mechanism to help Asian countries build emergency oil reserves through financing and technical assistance. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    Tatsuya Terazawa &

    Arunabha Ghosh

    Published Wed, Sep 2, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    MORE than halfway through 2026, and the West Asia crisis continues to expose fault lines in the global energy system. The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) August Oil Market Report underscores that the shock is far from over.

    Asia has been hit far harder than other regions. Japan’s dependence on West Asian crude oil before the conflict was 94 per cent. For the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, and South Korea, the figures were 97, 87, 74, and 69 per cent respectively.

    India imports about 60 per cent of its liquefied petroleum gas consumption, with 90 per cent of that coming through the Strait of Hormuz.

    Energy transitionEnergy securityAsean Power GridJapanIndiaAseanAsia

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