The Business Times
business-time-50
THE BOTTOM LINE

Asia’s private-credit market presents new opportunities for investors

Its success will depend on keeping risks clear and lending standards strong

Summarise
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Private-credit funds in Asia are generally less exposed to software and high-growth technology companies than their US counterparts.
    • Private-credit funds in Asia are generally less exposed to software and high-growth technology companies than their US counterparts. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    Monsur Hussain

    Published Mon, Sep 28, 2026 · 02:02 PM

    ASIA’S major financial centres, including Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo, are taking a bigger role in the growth of private credit.

    This form of lending sits outside traditional bank loans and public bond markets, and is increasingly being used by funds, insurers, pension funds and state-backed investors to support companies and projects that need long-term financing.

    Much of the debate about private credit recently has focused on the US, where some funds have faced pressure from higher interest rates, borrowing levels and exposure to the sectors that could be disrupted by artificial intelligence.

    Private creditInstitutional investorsAsiaThe Bottom Line

    TRENDING NOW

    Chee Hong Tat, minister for national development and deputy chairman of MAS, says there will be a new Investment Management Track under ONE Pass.

    MAS allocates S$1.45 billion to five asset managers in third EQDP batch: Chee Hong Tat

    From left: CDL’s group chief financial officer Yiong Yim Ming; group general manager Chia Ngiang Hong; group CEO Sherman Kwek; group chief operating officer Kwek Eik Sheng; and chief investment officer Gerald Yong.

    ‘My grandfather’s legacy’: Sherman Kwek lays out three-year plan for CDL to drive returns

    Robots for various purposes from caregiving to making coffee on display at the Shanghai Humanoid Robot Innovation Incubator.

    ‘How many will survive?’: Bubble fears arise as China’s humanoid robotics face reality check

    CDL group CEO Sherman Kwek says that doing fund management well will ensure greater capital efficiency.

    CDL to hire dedicated CEO for fund management as it steps up push into private funds

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More