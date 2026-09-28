Asia’s private-credit market presents new opportunities for investors

THE BOTTOM LINE

Its success will depend on keeping risks clear and lending standards strong

Private-credit funds in Asia are generally less exposed to software and high-growth technology companies than their US counterparts. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

ASIA’S major financial centres, including Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo, are taking a bigger role in the growth of private credit.

This form of lending sits outside traditional bank loans and public bond markets, and is increasingly being used by funds, insurers, pension funds and state-backed investors to support companies and projects that need long-term financing.

Much of the debate about private credit recently has focused on the US, where some funds have faced pressure from higher interest rates, borrowing levels and exposure to the sectors that could be disrupted by artificial intelligence.