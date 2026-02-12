Budget 2026: Accelerating Singapore’s growth in a fragmented world
As global trade fractures, Budget 2026 doubles down on AI integration while reinforcing the social compact
- On the whole, Budget 2026 plays to Singapore’s clear strengths while exemplifying the country’s focused strategy for a new era of growth. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
FRAGMENTATION is the new defining feature of the global trade environment. Amid this, Budget 2026 responds to a crucial question for Singapore: Can a small and open economy continue to succeed in the new world order?
While the current landscape presents difficult trade-offs – between artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and workforce stability, and between attracting global investments and developing local capability – Singapore’s Budget posits these are not contradictions but, rather, reinforcing strategies.
The Budget represents a concerted national push for industry-wide transformation and comprehensive AI integration in the intelligent economy. At the same time, its targeted measures reflect the need for fiscal prudence amid heightened macroeconomic uncertainty.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services