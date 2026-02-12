As global trade fractures, Budget 2026 doubles down on AI integration while reinforcing the social compact

On the whole, Budget 2026 plays to Singapore’s clear strengths while exemplifying the country’s focused strategy for a new era of growth. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

FRAGMENTATION is the new defining feature of the global trade environment. Amid this, Budget 2026 responds to a crucial question for Singapore: Can a small and open economy continue to succeed in the new world order?

While the current landscape presents difficult trade-offs – between artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and workforce stability, and between attracting global investments and developing local capability – Singapore’s Budget posits these are not contradictions but, rather, reinforcing strategies.

The Budget represents a concerted national push for industry-wide transformation and comprehensive AI integration in the intelligent economy. At the same time, its targeted measures reflect the need for fiscal prudence amid heightened macroeconomic uncertainty.