Budget 2026: Singapore raises solar deployment target to 3 GWp by 2030

The government also looks to diversify its energy mix further and green transport

The country is also committed to achieving 100% cleaner-energy vehicles and pursuing greening efforts in aviation and shipping. PHOTO: BT FILE

Follow The Business Times’ live coverage of Singapore’s Budget 2026 here

[SINGAPORE] The government is raising Singapore’s 2030 solar deployment target to 3 gigawatt-peak (GWp), after it met its 2 GWp target ahead of schedule, Finance Minister and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his Budget speech on Thursday (Feb 12).

“We will continue to maximise solar deployment across all viable surfaces, and progressively set more ambitious targets further into the future,” he said.

He noted that Singapore’s path to net zero as a small, resource-constrained country will depend heavily on technological breakthroughs and sustained international cooperation.

This could mean an uneven transition, but one driven by efforts that are “credible, forward-looking and aligned with global realities”.

Beyond solar energy, the Republic is pushing forward on plans to import low-carbon electricity from the region.

MORE ON BUDGET 2026 Visit our Budget 2026 site for more stories and analyses. Explore Now

These plans are in various stages of development, PM Wong said, adding that while not all will materialise, those that do will help to reduce Singapore’s carbon footprint and strengthen its energy resilience.

The government is also exploring how to further diversify its energy mix, such as through hydrogen, geothermal energy or civilian nuclear power. Singapore is building nuclear energy capabilities, to assess its safety and viability, he said.

He added that the city-state has initiated coordination with the US and France, and is discussing similar arrangements with other partners such as South Korea.

As for transport, Singapore is committed to achieving 100 per cent cleaner-energy vehicles by 2040, he said, with incentives in place to encourage the early adoption of electric vehicles. Charging infrastructure is also being expanded nationwide.

The country is pursuing greening efforts in aviation and shipping as well.

In aviation, the government is supporting demand for sustainable aviation fuel, with a target of 1 per cent use of such fuel for flights departing from Singapore in 2026.

In shipping, the government is partnering industry to develop a low-carbon ammonia bunkering solution on Jurong Island. If this succeeds, the Republic will be among the first countries in the world to supply ammonia commercially as an international shipping fuel.

For more of BT’s Budget 2026 coverage, go to bt.sg/budget26