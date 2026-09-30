The Business Times
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Could stablecoins be the future of money?

The technology could boost security and lower costs, but is not without its risks

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    • The divergence between stablecoin legislation in the US and Europe is striking, reflecting broader debates about monetary sovereignty and financial stability.
    • The divergence between stablecoin legislation in the US and Europe is striking, reflecting broader debates about monetary sovereignty and financial stability. IMAGE: UNSPLASH

    Nadia Gharbi &

    Xiao Cui

    Published Wed, Sep 30, 2026 · 10:54 AM

    STABLECOINS, which are digital assets designed to maintain a consistent value, have experienced explosive growth in recent years.

    As at early 2026, the total market capitalisation of stablecoins stands at about US$320 billion – a substantial increase from under US$50 billion just a few years earlier.

    This is prompting new regulatory frameworks and raising important questions about their impact on financial stability, monetary policy and the international monetary system.

    Stablecoinsdigital currencyCentral Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)

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