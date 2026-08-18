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How Singapore can outsmart AI age bias and redesign work for longevity

A multi-generational, AI-augmented economy demands a rebuild of our talent system

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    • In July, retirement and re-employment ages rose to 64 and 69, respectively, signalling that longer working lives are expected and valued.
    • In July, retirement and re-employment ages rose to 64 and 69, respectively, signalling that longer working lives are expected and valued. PHOTO: BT FILE

    David R Hardoon

    Published Tue, Aug 18, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    AGEISM is a “silent but deadly threat” to retirement security, wrote Claer Barrett in The Financial Times recently. In Singapore, that observation arrives at a pivotal moment.

    Nearly 40 per cent of our resident workforce is already aged 50 and above. A low birth rate means fewer younger workers are entering behind them. At the same time, artificial intelligence is reshaping how organisations find, assess and deploy talent.

    Yet, AI-powered recruitment systems risk scaling past hiring biases across candidate pipelines, before a human resource manager steps in.

    Artificial IntelligenceJobs and skillsDemographicsAgeism

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