The Nvidia investor’s guide to (maybe) losing your CEO
Without Jensen Huang as chief, the company would likely shed some market share and its generous pricing power
- Jensen Huang’s predicament, which is being probed by an independent Nvidia board committee, is unusual. PHOTO: REUTERS
TECH folks love to put faux-scientific probabilities on unpredictable things.
Take P(doom), for example, the much-debated likelihood of artificial intelligence eradicating humankind. After the revelation of Nvidia chief Jensen Huang’s extramarital relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, investors in the world’s biggest chipmaker are doing P(doom) calculations of a different kind.
Chief executive departures are fairly common – even involuntary ones. Roughly one in seven CEOs who exited Russell 3000 companies in 2025 were forced out, data from the Conference Board shows. Some take a chunk of shareholder value with them; in some cases, the opposite is true.
TRENDING NOW
Nvidia preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang who had second affair with exec: reports
8M Real Estate said to be buying about 50 shophouses for around S$500 million
MSCI removes more Indonesian stocks, dealing fresh blow to market amid reform push
Swiftdata, owner of Nvidia-linked Megaspeed, lists address occupied by interior design firm