The Business Times
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The Nvidia investor’s guide to (maybe) losing your CEO

Without Jensen Huang as chief, the company would likely shed some market share and its generous pricing power

Summarise
    • Jensen Huang’s predicament, which is being probed by an independent Nvidia board committee, is unusual.
    • Jensen Huang’s predicament, which is being probed by an independent Nvidia board committee, is unusual. PHOTO: REUTERS

    John Foley

    Published Thu, Nov 12, 2026 · 11:04 AM

    TECH folks love to put faux-scientific probabilities on unpredictable things.

    Take P(doom), for example, the much-debated likelihood of artificial intelligence eradicating humankind. After the revelation of Nvidia chief Jensen Huang’s extramarital relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, investors in the world’s biggest chipmaker are doing P(doom) calculations of a different kind.

    Chief executive departures are fairly common – even involuntary ones. Roughly one in seven CEOs who exited Russell 3000 companies in 2025 were forced out, data from the Conference Board shows. Some take a chunk of shareholder value with them; in some cases, the opposite is true.

    NvidiaJensen HuangBig TechFinancial marketsCorporate governanceSemiconductors

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