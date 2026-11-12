The Nvidia investor’s guide to (maybe) losing your CEO

Without Jensen Huang as chief, the company would likely shed some market share and its generous pricing power

Jensen Huang’s predicament, which is being probed by an independent Nvidia board committee, is unusual. PHOTO: REUTERS

TECH folks love to put faux-scientific probabilities on unpredictable things.

Take P(doom), for example, the much-debated likelihood of artificial intelligence eradicating humankind. After the revelation of Nvidia chief Jensen Huang’s extramarital relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, investors in the world’s biggest chipmaker are doing P(doom) calculations of a different kind.

Chief executive departures are fairly common – even involuntary ones. Roughly one in seven CEOs who exited Russell 3000 companies in 2025 were forced out, data from the Conference Board shows. Some take a chunk of shareholder value with them; in some cases, the opposite is true.