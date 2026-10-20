The real purpose of Waico, China’s AI club

The Shanghai-based organisation does not need authority to shape artificial intelligence use globally

THE announcement of an American-Chinese artificial intelligence dialogue on Sep 26 suggests that the two nations are making a pragmatic effort to erect guardrails around an accelerating tech war.

It follows China’s launch of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (Waico) in July. The following day, Xi Jinping, China’s president, opened the World AI Conference calling for a “just and equitable” system of global AI governance and warned against “overstretching the national security concept” in the field – a clear rebuke of American policy.

The temptation in the West is to dismiss the founding of Waico as theatre. Although 29 countries have signed the agreement, no G7 country joined, nor did any nation from the EU.