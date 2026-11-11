The Business Times
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Robots’ muscles and brains: Will China have the lead?

While Wall Street questions its AI bet, the contest between China and the US looks very different in robotics

Summarise
    • China has the world’s largest market for industrial robots.
    • China has the world’s largest market for industrial robots. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Jan Ondrus and Jeremy Beaufils

    Published Wed, Nov 11, 2026 · 03:00 PM

    THE retreat in US technology shares after the midterms has revived a familiar question. Are expectations for artificial intelligence running ahead of returns?

    The sell-off spread to Chinese and Hong Kong shares as investors reassessed the AI trade. In its initial public offering filing, Anthropic argued that AI could transform the economy on a scale greater than electricity or the Internet. 

    The bills for chips, power and data centres are due now, and investors want to know how long they will wait for that transformation.

    RobotsRoboticsArtificial IntelligenceChinaUnited States

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