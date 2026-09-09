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HOCK LOCK SIEW

‘Show me’ market: UltraGreen.ai should ditch its share buybacks for proactive engagement

Investors are more excited about earnings momentum and growth prospects than defensive capital management

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Ben Paul

Ben Paul

Published Wed, Sep 9, 2026 · 08:12 AM
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    • In August alone, UltraGreen.ai scooped up nearly 2.2 million shares from the market for US$1.6 million, or US$0.748 apiece.
    • In August alone, UltraGreen.ai scooped up nearly 2.2 million shares from the market for US$1.6 million, or US$0.748 apiece. PHOTO: ULTRAGREEN.AI

    [SINGAPORE] As shares of UltraGreen.ai tumbled last month amid concerns of looming competition in its key market, the company has sharply increased the pace of its share buybacks.

    During the month of August alone, UltraGreen.ai scooped up nearly 2.2 million shares from the market for US$1.6 million, or US$0.748 apiece. This was more than twice the number of shares repurchased by the company during the preceding months of the year.

    In fact, it was the 11th-largest share buyback by an issuer with a primary listing in Singapore during the month, according to data compiled by the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

    Hock Lock SiewUltraGreen.aiSingapore stock marketSingapore StocksShare buybacks

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