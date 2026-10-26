Singapore’s AI ambitions must make each megawatt work harder

Energy systems and compute power must be planned together

Singapore’s peak electricity demand is set to grow by 2.9% to 6.5% annually over the next decade, driven by data centres and semiconductor manufacturing. PHOTO: CMG

ARTIFICIAL intelligence is often discussed as a digital revolution. But every AI service ultimately depends on physical infrastructure: chips, power systems, cooling equipment, networks and electricity.

For Singapore, this matters because power, land, water and grid capacity are constrained. The issue is not only how much electricity AI data centres will use, but also how quickly high-energy-demand facilities can come online compared with the time needed to expand electricity infrastructure.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) expects Singapore’s peak electricity demand to grow by 2.9 to 6.5 per cent annually over the next decade, with data centres and semiconductor manufacturing among the drivers.