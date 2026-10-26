The Business Times
business-time-50

Singapore’s AI ambitions must make each megawatt work harder

Energy systems and compute power must be planned together

Summarise
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Singapore’s peak electricity demand is set to grow by 2.9% to 6.5% annually over the next decade, driven by data centres and semiconductor manufacturing.
    • Singapore’s peak electricity demand is set to grow by 2.9% to 6.5% annually over the next decade, driven by data centres and semiconductor manufacturing. PHOTO: CMG

    Lee Poh Seng

    Published Mon, Oct 26, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    ARTIFICIAL intelligence is often discussed as a digital revolution. But every AI service ultimately depends on physical infrastructure: chips, power systems, cooling equipment, networks and electricity.

    For Singapore, this matters because power, land, water and grid capacity are constrained. The issue is not only how much electricity AI data centres will use, but also how quickly high-energy-demand facilities can come online compared with the time needed to expand electricity infrastructure.

    The Energy Market Authority (EMA) expects Singapore’s peak electricity demand to grow by 2.9 to 6.5 per cent annually over the next decade, with data centres and semiconductor manufacturing among the drivers.

    energy pricesArtificial IntelligenceData centresEnergy efficiency

    TRENDING NOW

    These recommendations aim to help more seniors stay employed for longer, while fostering age-friendly, multi-generational workplaces.

    Government to bring forward raising of retirement age, give employers more financial support to create flexi-load jobs

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Europe is facing “the most decisive moments... in defending the freedom and peace of (the) continent”.

    If Europe goes to war, the fallout will be felt in East Asia

    The Indonesia Stock Exchange says it has taken concrete steps with the Financial Services Authority to improve market transparency, integrity and quality.

    Indonesia stocks suffer worst plunge in nearly 30 years as MSCI proposes standalone status

    Some of the fastest growth is being recorded across a cluster of northern industrial provinces closely tied to electronics manufacturing and global supply chains.

    Vietnam’s northern provinces, not Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City, are powering near 10% GDP growth

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More