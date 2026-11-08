The Business Times
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Singapore’s S$2.32 billion ‘haze bill’: Can prevention cost less?

The sheer scale of damage strengthens the case for funding prevention alongside tougher penalties

Summarise
    • The estimated cost for 2026 is higher than for 2015 – despite fewer hazy days and lower average PSI readings.
    • The estimated cost for 2026 is higher than for 2015 – despite fewer hazy days and lower average PSI readings. PHOTO: ST

    Euston Quah and Eugene Or

    Published Sun, Nov 8, 2026 · 03:00 PM

    A TOUGHER haze law raises the price of polluting.

    Measuring the damage should guide action and help Singapore decide what else is worth doing. Understanding which parts of the economy and society bear the costs, and to what extent, helps us target protection and plan adaptations.

    Singapore should also use this evidence to pursue cost-sharing with Indonesia and other affected countries to prevent burning at its source.

    HazeSingaporeSingapore economy

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