Starbucks can sell China, not the China risk
Is this how the coffee giant preserves its place in an important but increasingly difficult market?
- There is a limit on how much distance Starbucks can put between itself and its Chinese operations as it still owns 40% of the business. PHOTO: REUTERS
STARBUCKS’ decision to revive its business in China by giving up majority control to a local partner looks increasingly like an astute way of operating when commercial pressure and political risk collide.
A US congressman called on the coffee giant in October to shutter two newly opened cafes in Urumqi, capital of the far-western autonomous region of Xinjiang, citing allegations of genocide in the controversial territory.
Having agreed to sell a 60 per cent stake in its Chinese business to private-equity firm Boyu Capital in 2025, Starbucks has reduced its exposure to such criticism, even if it cannot escape it entirely.
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