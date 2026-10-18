The Business Times
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MIND THE GAP

What’s ailing the group medical-benefits market? Integrated Shield Plans offer clues

Rising premiums and costs are putting employers in a quandary

Summarise
Genevieve Cua

Genevieve Cua

Published Sun, Oct 18, 2026 · 03:04 PM
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    • Escalating claims and rising cost of care – usually in private-care settings – are causing companies’ group-health premiums to rise by an average of 15% to 20% a year.
    • Escalating claims and rising cost of care – usually in private-care settings – are causing companies’ group-health premiums to rise by an average of 15% to 20% a year. PHOTO: ST FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Employees who fall ill and need outpatient or inpatient care typically try to claim as much as they can from their company’s medical cover, before they tap their Integrated Shield Plan (IP).

    But they may not be aware that their employers, who subscribe to group-medical cover for their workforce, grapple with similar pressures that dog the IP market.

    Escalating claims and rising cost of care – usually in private-care settings – are causing companies’ group-health premiums to rise by an average of 15 to 20 per cent a year.

    Mind the GapIHH HealthcareHealthcare costsIntegrated Shield

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