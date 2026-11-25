Exceptional leaders create enormous value. When admiration breeds deference, board independence is the real test

A board should be able to support its CEO without becoming an extension of management. PHOTO: PIXABAY

THE most dangerous person in a boardroom may not be a failing CEO. It may be an exceptionally successful one whom nobody dares to challenge.

The departure and reinstatement of Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang illustrate this paradox.

By Nov 20, Nvidia had lost some US$2 trillion in market value since the controversy surrounding its CEO surfaced in late October. Despite strong earnings, analysts questioned how the company would navigate a leadership transition and sustain investor confidence.

On Nov 23, 11 days after Huang’s resignation, Nvidia announced his reinstatement. Its shares closed 31.5 per cent higher, recovering nearly US$1 trillion in market value.

His commercial importance is clear. But a vote of confidence from investors is not necessarily a verdict on the quality of corporate governance.

A decision can be commercially defensible in a crisis and still expose a vulnerability: When one individual’s departure and return can move market value by such margins, the leader who created that value has also become the organisation’s greatest concentration of risk.

When admiration becomes deference

Successful leaders need conviction. But repeated success can blur the distinction between sound judgment and excessive certainty.

Economists Ulrike Malmendier and Geoffrey Tate found that CEOs classified as overconfident were more inclined to undertake acquisitions, with these acquisition announcements drawing less favourable market reactions.

Unchecked confidence carries a commercial risk, especially when fewer people are willing to question it.

An executive anticipates the CEO’s preference. An adviser softens an unwelcome message. A director decides not to press an uncomfortable question.

These choices need not arise from fear. Often, they reflect an understandable reluctance to disrupt a winning formula.

But small acts of deference accumulate. The leader receives less challenge precisely when influence is greatest. Strong earnings can conceal this deterioration.

Financial results do not reveal whether bad news is being filtered, dissent discouraged or standards applied selectively.

The real test of board independence is not whether directors satisfy formal independence criteria, but whether they exercise independent judgment when doing so is inconvenient.

Who shapes the board agenda? Can senior executives speak candidly without the CEO present? When was the last time a management proposal was reconsidered because directors challenged it?

A board that rarely encounters disagreement should ask whether it is seeing the organisation clearly, or merely seeing what management wants it to see.

The chair has a responsibility to create room for dissent and ensure difficult questions are not mistaken for disloyalty. A board should be able to support its CEO without becoming an extension of management.

The accountability no committee can provide

There is a personal vulnerability, too. Senior leaders may have lawyers, bankers and consultants available at a moment’s notice, yet surprisingly few people are willing to challenge them as human beings.

Every leader would benefit from a personal board of governors – a small circle whose independence comes not from a formal appointment but from having nothing to gain by flattering that leader. It might include an old friend, a mentor or someone from a faith community.

Their questions will seldom feature in a performance review. Are you treating people differently? Are you excusing conduct in yourself that you would condemn in others?

Have ambition and acclaim crowded out commitments you once regarded as non-negotiable?

The biblical warning that pride goes before destruction carries wisdom even beyond its religious origins. Accomplishment does not cancel human frailty, nor should another’s failings invite self-righteousness.

Such relationships must be cultivated before trouble arrives. Candour cannot be summoned on demand after years of rewarding agreement.

Corporate boards hold leaders accountable for how they steward their organisations. Personal confidants help leaders remain accountable for how they steward themselves. Neither can substitute for the other.

Indispensability is a warning sign

The institutional test is whether a board can contemplate a future without its most successful CEO.

A 2024 survey by the US National Association of Corporate Directors found that 30 per cent of public-company respondents had not identified someone capable of effectively assuming the CEO’s role should the incumbent leave immediately.

Singapore’s Code of Corporate Governance assigns the nominating committee a role in reviewing succession plans for the chairman, chief executive and key management personnel.

Compliance, however, is not preparedness.

Directors need to know who could step in tomorrow, who might be ready in three years, and what experiences future leaders still lack. Potential successors must be entrusted with meaningful responsibilities, while critical stakeholder relationships must extend beyond the incumbent.

Succession is also an enterprise risk and business continuity issue, not merely an executive recruitment exercise. Boards should test how the organisation would respond to an abrupt departure, rather than assume a carefully choreographed transition.

The irony is that boards may defer succession planning precisely because their CEO is so successful, deepening the very dependence that makes succession difficult. Indispensability may flatter a leader. It should worry a board.

What survives the leader

Boards should test resilience while results are strong, not in a crisis. The best CEOs welcome this. Developing successors, sharing authority and inviting correction do not diminish their achievements. They make them durable.

Humility is not timidity. It is recognising that authority is held in trust rather than owned indefinitely.

A CEO’s return may restore nearly a trillion dollars in shareholder value.

The more enduring governance achievement is to build an organisation that does not need such a return to restore confidence in its future.

Ultimately, the highest compliment a board can pay an exceptional leader is not that the organisation cannot succeed without them, but that because of what they have built, it can.

The writer is the chairperson of SGListCos, a senior accredited director of the Singapore Institute of Directors, and former group general counsel of Jardine Matheson South-east Asia. The views expressed are his own.