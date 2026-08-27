Why a great company can be a bad investment
Investors should weigh governance structure as part of their risk assessment
- The value of an investment depends on not only the company’s ability to generate profits, but also how well shareholders’ interests are protected. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
INVESTORS deciding where to deploy their money ask questions that are familiar: How fast is the company growing? What are its margins? How strong is its balance sheet? What is the valuation?
But before looking at the price-to-earnings ratio, perhaps we should ask: Who is really in control?
A good business is not necessarily a good investment. Investors should consider the quality of a company’s governance as part of the risk-return equation, rather than treat it as a footnote to financial analysis.