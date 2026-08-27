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Why a great company can be a bad investment

Investors should weigh governance structure as part of their risk assessment

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    • The value of an investment depends on not only the company’s ability to generate profits, but also how well shareholders’ interests are protected.
    • The value of an investment depends on not only the company’s ability to generate profits, but also how well shareholders’ interests are protected. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    Peter Lai

    Published Thu, Aug 27, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    INVESTORS deciding where to deploy their money ask questions that are familiar: How fast is the company growing? What are its margins? How strong is its balance sheet? What is the valuation?

    But before looking at the price-to-earnings ratio, perhaps we should ask: Who is really in control?

    A good business is not necessarily a good investment. Investors should consider the quality of a company’s governance as part of the risk-return equation, rather than treat it as a footnote to financial analysis.

    Investment researchInvesting risksCorporate governance

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