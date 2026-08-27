Why a great company can be a bad investment

Investors should weigh governance structure as part of their risk assessment

The value of an investment depends on not only the company’s ability to generate profits, but also how well shareholders’ interests are protected. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

INVESTORS deciding where to deploy their money ask questions that are familiar: How fast is the company growing? What are its margins? How strong is its balance sheet? What is the valuation?

But before looking at the price-to-earnings ratio, perhaps we should ask: Who is really in control?

A good business is not necessarily a good investment. Investors should consider the quality of a company’s governance as part of the risk-return equation, rather than treat it as a footnote to financial analysis.