Market forces ultimately determine how collected material are used

In a land-scarce country with efficient waste-to-energy plants, some waste streams may be better incinerated locally than exported for recycling. PHOTO: ST

LIKE many people residing in Singapore, I have learned to trust the blue recycling bin. Rinse, flatten, drop it in and assume the system takes care of the rest.

However, Singapore’s decision to review its Zero Waste Masterplan following declining recycling rates raises questions about whether the current approach is working as intended.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), Singapore recycled 52 per cent of its waste in 2025, well below the high of 62 per cent in 2018, and increasingly moving away from the 70 per cent target set under the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

The review of the master plan and the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment’s (MSE) call for “an honest examination” of the numbers should start with the incentive problem.

The 52 per cent national recycling rate figure is an average, and a few heavy waste streams do much of the heavy lifting. Construction and demolition waste, ferrous metal and non-ferrous metal were each recycled at a rate of about 99 per cent in 2025.

Although this is commendable, recyclers buy waste metal because it holds its value, and reuse rubble from demolitions because it costs less than hauling it to a landfill.

Strip out this waste stream and the rate falls to around 48 per cent, by my calculations of NEA data. In everyday municipal waste, where no financial incentive exists, recovery is weakest.

The recycling rate of food waste was 18 per cent in 2025, plastics at 4 per cent, paper/cardboard at 31 per cent and glass at 10 per cent.

Furthermore, headline statistics may not tell the full picture. NEA’s 2025 Household Recycling Survey found 78 per cent of households recycling, up from 72 per cent in 2023.

However, the domestic recycling rate, which also includes waste from trade premises, fell from 17 per cent in 2019 to 11 per cent in 2025, well below the 30 per cent target for 2030.

Household participation may be increasing, but the value of that effort depends on whether the material collected can actually be recovered.

Singapore should stop trying to recycle everything and ask which waste streams are genuinely worth the effort of recovering.

Market-driven behaviour

Recycling is sold as virtuous behaviour worth pursuing. In practice, however, it is shaped by the market.

Collection and sorting cost money, and the recovered material needs a buyer or another viable route back into use. Where the market cannot cover those costs, the environmental benefits must justify them relative to the alternatives.

In Singapore, the first issue is evident at the collection stage. Contamination in the blue recycling bins and in the chutes has been estimated at about 40 per cent by MSE, meaning that food residue, liquid and other contaminants turn large portions of this material into non-recyclable general waste.

Yet material reported as “recycled” has not necessarily been turned into something usable. Nor does the headline figure tell us how much eventually reaches that point or whether anyone is willing to pay for it.

The blue-bin model therefore warrants scrutiny, because a single mixed bin defers sorting to the point where contamination is genuinely expensive to undo.

Conversely, other countries, such as Japan, South Korea and Germany, mandate the sorting of household waste into separate streams.

This is not to say that Singapore should, or even could, copy their models wholesale. However, the shared principle is clear: recovery is most effective before the waste is hauled.

Finally, Singapore has a small domestic recycling market, and NEA reports that most recyclables are exported for further processing. This model, while practical, is exposed to rising freight costs, volatile commodity prices, import restrictions and policy changes abroad.

Paper and cardboard waste exemplifies this well. Singapore recovered 56 per cent of this waste stream in 2018, but the rate fell to 31 per cent by 2025, as rising collection costs compounded these market pressures.

Plastics sit even lower, with 890,000 tonnes generated in 2025 and only 34,000 tonnes recycled. In short, recovery works where it is practically feasible and profitable, or where policy deliberately mandates it.

The alternative to recycling

Incineration is the harder and more controversial question.

Of course, Singapore should not burn clean material that is recoverable at a sensible cost.

That would be wasteful. However, that doesn’t mean that incineration is automatically a failure or last resort.

Instead, I would argue that in a land-scarce country with efficient waste-to-energy plants, some contaminated, low-value waste streams may be better incinerated locally than exported for recycling whose outcome remains uncertain.

A systematic review of 101 life-cycle assessments across 35 countries found general agreement that incineration is preferable to landfilling for municipal solid waste.

Similarly, a separate review by academics at the University of Florida found that incineration generally produced fewer greenhouse gas emissions than landfilling, particularly when recovered energy displaced fossil-fuel electricity, a relevant consideration for Singapore’s natural gas-dominated grid.

These findings support incineration as a viable option, although they do not establish that it is preferable to recycling where recovery is practical. Put simply, burning residual waste here rather than shipping it offshore keeps responsibility for it at home.

Although MSE acknowledges that incineration plants are expensive to build and operate, Singapore already has this infrastructure.

Where capacity permits, the question is whether incinerating residual waste delivers a better net economic and environmental outcome than collecting, sorting and exporting it for uncertain recovery, taking into account the operating costs, costs avoided and energy recovered.

Recycling valuable industrial waste makes economic sense. Domestic recycling, however, needs the same scrutiny: either make the system effective or reconsider whether the infrastructure and resources devoted to it are justified by actual recovery.

The master plan review should consider three measures beyond the reported recycling rate:

Actual waste sent to Semakau: Report the absolute tonnage and volume deposited, including incineration ash. Per-capita improvements alone cannot establish how much landfill space is being saved.

Report the absolute tonnage and volume deposited, including incineration ash. Per-capita improvements alone cannot establish how much landfill space is being saved. Verified recovery: NEA should publish statistics of material lost to contamination and sorting; the tonnage that finds a buyer; and the share finally processed into usable secondary material, in their waste recycling reports.

NEA should publish statistics of material lost to contamination and sorting; the tonnage that finds a buyer; and the share finally processed into usable secondary material, in their waste recycling reports. Net impact by waste stream: Compare the full economic and environmental costs and benefits of recycling against the available alternatives. Where recycling is pursued, report the net cost per tonne actually recovered.

Ultimately, a pledged target helps only while it reflects the system beneath it. Once it loses touch with practical realities, it protects a narrative instead of guiding policy.

The point is not to recycle everything for the sake of recycling. The point is to waste less first, then deal with the rest in the way that makes sense, whatever the target once was.

The writer is associate professor at the Singapore Institute of Technology