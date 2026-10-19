The Business Times
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Why the US and Ukraine are pulling apart – and what comes next

A collapse in their strategic relationship would hand a victory to Russia

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    • President Donald Trump spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Oct 9 and announced a deal to buy Russian diesel, with a temporary sanctions relief attached.
    • President Donald Trump spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Oct 9 and announced a deal to buy Russian diesel, with a temporary sanctions relief attached. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Leon Hadar

    Published Mon, Oct 19, 2026 · 02:00 PM

    IN THE span of a single week, the alliance between Washington and Kyiv went from strained to openly fractured.

    On Oct 9, as US, Ukrainian and European negotiators met in Miami, President Donald Trump spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and announced a deal to buy Russian diesel, with a temporary sanctions relief attached. The next day he said Ukraine needed “a new leader who can make a deal”.

    By Oct 14, Volodymyr Zelensky was telling Piers Morgan he felt betrayed, and that it was a pity Ukraine was losing a strong partner. A day later Trump told the American cable network Newsmax he found Zelensky harder to deal with than Putin.

    Russia-Ukraine warUkraineUS-Europe relations

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