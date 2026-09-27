Amberwood at Holland sells 23 units, 11% of project, at average price of S$3,019 psf

70 out of 212 units have been launched for its first phase of sales, remaining will come to market in upcoming months

Amberwood at Holland is the new Holland Plain precinct’s first residential development to be launched. IMAGE: SIM LIAN GROUP

[SINGAPORE] Sim Lian Group’s Amberwood at Holland moved 23 units – 32.9 per cent of the 70 units in its first phase of sales – over its launch weekend at an average price of S$3,019 per square foot (psf).

Of the 23 units sold, 11 were four-bedroom units, ranging from 1,076 to 1,313 square feet (sq ft) in size. Nine were three-bedroom units, sized from 872 sq ft, and three were five-bedroom units measuring 1,335 sq ft each.

The flats were priced from S$2.6 million or around S$2,945 psf for three-bedders; S$3.2 million or S$2,951 psf for four-bedders; and S$4 million or S$2,990 psf for five-bedders.

The demand was driven primarily by owner-occupiers and families drawn to the “spacious” and “low-density living concept” of Amberwood at Holland, which has 212 units in total, noted Justin Quek, deputy group chief executive of Realion (OrangeTee & ETC) Group, one of the project’s four marketing agencies.

The remaining 142 units will be launched in phases in the coming months, Sim Lian said.

Located near the Brizay Park Good Class Bungalow Area, Amberwood at Holland spans 17,069 square metres (sq m) with a gross floor area of 25,768 sq m. It comprises 11 residential blocks of four to six storeys.

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The project is the first of eight residential developments planned in the new Holland Plain precinct. The upcoming housing estate is part of the Bukit Timah Planning Area and is projected to yield up to 2,500 new homes.

Sim Lian outbid four other offers for the state land site in July 2025, with an offer of nearly S$368.4 million or S$1,432 psf per plot ratio (ppr).

The group bagged a second Holland Plain site – just beside Amberwood at Holland – for S$454 million or S$1,491 psf ppr in May 2026. It was the parcel’s sole bid.

Nicholas Mak, Mogul.sg chief research officer, said that Amberwood at Holland’s “underwhelming” take-up follows a steadily falling sales trend.

Sales peaked with the release of the 863-unit Tengah Garden Residences in April, which nearly sold out over its launch weekend at an average price of S$2,120 psf.

In July, Frasers Property’s Dunearn House – a major private residential development in the Core Central Region (CCR) – moved around 56 per cent of its 380 units at launch, at an average price of S$3,140 psf.

Another boutique apartment in the CCR, the 20-unit Duet @ Emily, launched that same month. It has sold just three units at a median price of S$2,506 psf since then.

Mak noted that while Amberwood at Holland has several popular primary schools in its vicinity, it is located further from an MRT station compared with other major residential projects that were recently launched.

Additionally, the fourth quarter will see a wave of new launches totalling 1,971 units.

Following Amberwood at Holland is the 570-unit Lucerne Grand in the Lakeside area, the 133-unit The Serra Residences in Novena, and the 1,268-unit Thomson Reserve in Upper Thomson.

These three upcoming condominiums will be closer to MRT stations, which Mak thinks will give them a “competitive edge” over Amberwood at Holland.

PropNex CEO Kelvin Fong noted that some homebuyers may have taken a “wait-and-see approach”, or need more time to deliberate over the purchase amid macroeconomic uncertainties. “Some are also likely weighing where launch prices are headed,” he added, citing growing land costs.

Recent government land sale tenders in the city fringe and suburbs closed at S$1,612 psf ppr and S$1,537 psf ppr, respectively – well above the S$1,432 psf ppr paid for Amberwood at Holland.

But given that the project has higher entry prices and no smaller units, which typically drive sales, Fong considers its sales performance “measured” and likely to pick up in the coming months.