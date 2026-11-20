Wealth from AI startups has reached the housing market, where homes draw offers millions over asking

The median price of a single-family home in San Francisco, where major AI firms are based, soared 29% in October from a year earlier to US$2.39 million. PHOTO: PIXABAY

[NEW YORK] Anthropic’s initial public offering is turning billions of dollars of paper fortunes into real ones. In the housing market, wealth from artificial intelligence startups has already arrived.

Homes in San Francisco are drawing offers that can go for millions over asking. Buyers in New York and Miami are swooping in with all-cash deals, even when their wealth is not yet liquid.

The wave of AI money is washing over major tech hubs as employees holding richly-valued stakes in private companies find ways to unlock that wealth rather than waiting for an IPO or having to sell shares.

Many are turning to specialty lenders for cash to compete in already heated housing markets, fuelling bidding wars and soaring prices.

For startup workers, the arrangement can offer lower rates than conventional mortgages while turning paper wealth into attractive all-cash offers.

For financial institutions racing to win the business of newly-minted millionaires, advancing cash against private shares can help get these clients – and their assets – in the door.

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“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said David Cohen, the founder of City Real Estate, who has worked as a broker for more than two decades in San Francisco.

He recently helped an AI company employee buy a five-bedroom home in Pacific Heights for US$6 million, financed with a conventional mortgage that took his private stakes into account.

“We’re not seeing bids over US$100,000,” Cohen said. “We’re seeing millions of dollars overbid. It’s the wild, wild west.”

The median price of a single-family home in San Francisco – where major AI companies including Anthropic, OpenAI, Databricks and Scale AI are based – soared 29 per cent in October from a year earlier to US$2.39 million, the brokerage Compass reported this week.

Forty homes sold for more than US$5 million, the highest monthly total in records going back more than three decades.

A type of housing FOMO is playing out as wealthy buyers race to ink home deals before prices climb even higher, according to local real estate agents and wealth managers.

“There’s a paranoia in (San Francisco) that you have to buy a house before the AI companies go public, especially when people can pay all cash with 20 per cent over asking,” said Brooks Schaffer, a managing partner of wealth advisory firm Waypoint West, who recently helped a founder secure a US$10 million loan to buy a home in cash.

The success of Anthropic’s IPO, which raised more than US$107 billion, means that the money will likely keep flowing.

The stock soared 17 per cent above its offering price on Thursday (Nov 19), giving the company a fully diluted market value of about US$1.8 trillion.

That makes it one of the 10 biggest public companies in the world by market capitalisation.

The tech housing boom is particularly striking at a time when elevated mortgage rates have brought much of the US real es t ate market to a crawl, pricing out would-be buyers and discouraging homeowners with cheaper existing loans from selling.

The market at the higher end has been more resilient, fuelled in part by wealthy buyers who are less constrained by conventional financing.

Borrowing against equity creates a risky link between AI and housing at a time when fears are already mounting about the tech boom fizzling out.

If private company valuations fall, these home borrowers could see their net worth and the value underpinning their loans shrink, said Deniz Kahramaner, founder of data-driven brokerage Atlasa.

“Even if it’s not in a location that’s backed by any fundamentals, they still pay what their budget affords – sometimes five or six million – which I’ve been warning my clients against,” said Kahramaner.

“If there’s ever a correction, you could be in a lot of trouble.”

Bank lending

Pledging private stakes to get cash without selling lucrative shares has long been a playbook for billionaire tech executives such as Elon Musk and Larry Ellison.

During the pandemic’s low-interest-rate fuelled venture capital spending spree, specialised lenders began assessing private shares to dole out loans as tech valuations soared.

After the 2023 collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank, which catered heavily to startups, Wall Street banks have stepped in with more of this type of lending.

Now, the AI boom is creating giant equity fortunes not just for founders, but for rank-and-file employees.

In the third quarter, the median new job offer for software engineers at frontier AI labs hit more than US$650,000, with equity for about 60 per cent of the total compensation, according to crowdsourced data from Levels.fyi, a tech compensation platform.

Workers can tap specialty companies such as Secfi, which effectively provides cash upfront to employees with vested shares at certain companies.

The terms vary based on factors including the valuation of their holdings and the amount they want to access.

Secfi gets paid when the employer goes public or is acquired, at which point the worker owes the borrowed amount plus a percentage of the returns and a portion of shares, or the cash equivalent.

The firm saw a 40 per cent increase in the volume of financing requests in the first half of 2026 compared with 2025, representing billions of dollars.

The “lion’s share” of clients are using their credit option to fund home purchases, said chief operating officer Jaime Moreno de los Rios.

For banks including JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, the terms and structures of private share financing vary widely by firm and borrower.

Some are structured like traditional securities-backed lines of credit, where borrowers are typically required to make monthly interest-only payments based on a variable rate while the principal repayment is flexible.

If the pledged stock’s valuation tanks, the employee could face a margin call, requiring them to sell shares, pledge additional assets or pay cash to satisfy the balance.

JPMorgan, which purchased First Republic’s assets, offers short-term, unsecured recourse loans where payment is due anywhere from 12 to 18 months.

Lending from its asset and wealth-management business – which includes both secured and unsecured loans – hit US$313.2 billion in the third quarter, up 21 per cent from a year earlier.

The bank assesses borrowers based on their full financial picture, including the value of private shares.

At Citizens Private Bank in San Francisco, Garret Spiecker has been working on this type of lending since before he moved over from First Republic Bank in June 2023.

The underwriting is tied to a vetted list of companies and takes into account the value of the client’s vested shares and their personal financials.

Lenders have gotten more comfortable with the financing given the enormous valuations of top AI companies and the many ways to monetise private shares, such as through tender offers or secondary sales, Spiecker said.

“They’re just categorically private because they just haven’t done an IPO, but everything else really is, looks, smells, feels like a public company,” Spiecker said.

“Avalanche” of wealth

The new liquidity is reaching high-end housing markets across the country.

In New York, Compass real estate agent Philip Scheinfeld said he has helped close at least two deals in 2026 with all-cash offers provided by lines of credit against private stock.

A buyer in Miami purchased a five-bedroom, six-bathroom home for US$4 million in cash, using financing secured by private company equity, said Miltiadis Kastanis, who also works as a broker for Compass.

“The most sophisticated buyers are not selling their investments to purchase a home, because they are taking a bet on the future growth of these investments,” Kastanis said.

“And securing this type of loan is faster, it’s less paperwork, way less intrusive, and less intense than traditional real estate mortgages.”

In San Francisco, a home near the Presidio recently listed for US$8 million and went into contract at US$15 million.

A US$4 million condo nestled in the affluent Cow Hollow neighbourhood went to the highest bidder at 75 per cent over asking.

In September, buyers who work at a frontier AI lab overbid by more than US$2 million on a nearly US$7 million five-bedroom in Noe Valley within five hours of it being listed on the market. All were cash offers.

The founder of an AI startup recently made a nearly US$4 million all-cash bid on a home that was listed at just US$2.5 million, said Compass agent Michael Bellings, who represented the buyer.

Armed with a flexible budget thanks to a cash advance from a bank that leveraged his private stakes, the founder took a “whatever it takes” strategy to finding a home, he said.

“There are all these buyers trying to get into the market before the IPO unleashes an avalanche of wealth,” said Bellings, who is working with three 20-something founders with as much as US$10 million sitting in their bank accounts.

“I’ve never worked with clients who have a somewhat unlimited budget. For them, half a million to one million dollars is a rounding error in their home offers.”

Rachel Swann, an agent for Coldwell Banker said one client who estimated their newfound wealth to be around US$30 million to US$50 million, casually set their home budget at US$10 million.

“Just because you can go to 10 doesn’t mean you should,” said Swann, who says she’s been making a lot of referrals to wealth managers.

“You’ve got these kids who are making US$5 million and half of them are like, ‘what’s a credit card?’”

It is a marked turn for San Francisco, which just a few years ago was written off as being in a post-pandemic “doom loop”. Given the history of the boom-and-bust city, some type of correction is inevitable, said Cohen of City Real Estate.

“These prices seem frothy and it’s unclear if it’s going to last,” said Cohen. But “even if it drops, prices will still be higher than where we started”. BLOOMBERG