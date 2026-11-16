The group aims to grow its industrial and logistics platform while staying an ‘investor, developer and operator’

Frasers Property CEO Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi (second from right) says the group’s industrial and logistics platform accounts for close to 40% of the group’s assets. PHOTO: FRASERS PROPERTY

[SINGAPORE] Frasers Property is looking to bring in more capital partners and redevelop older properties as it seeks to unlock value from S$17.7 billion of non-real estate investment trust (Reit) property assets on its balance sheet, while directing capital towards sectors where it has established expertise.

The group is sharpening its focus on industrial and logistics, a platform with S$16.1 billion in assets under management (AUM), and restructuring its hospitality business to build capital-light management and fee-based income streams.

It released about S$4.1 billion of capital in the year ended Sep 30, with its net debt-to-equity ratio falling to 77.3 per cent from 89.2 per cent a year earlier.

At a media briefing on Monday (Nov 16), group CEO Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi said the group would continue to recycle assets, but would not rush disposals to meet a target.

“We are pushed to recycle as much as we can,” he said, though he added that decisions would depend on market conditions, asset values and the group’s ability to enhance the operating value of assets through the cycle.

With S$17.7 billion of non-Reit assets still on its balance sheet, the group has several avenues to unlock value, including transfers to its Reits, strategic capital partnerships, third-party sales and redevelopment, Panote said.

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Tony Lombardo, Frasers Property’s group chief operating officer, is looking to expand single mandates and joint-venture partnerships. PHOTO: FRASERS PROPERTY

Group chief operating officer Tony Lombardo, who took on the role on Oct 1, said one priority was to bring partners into some existing balance sheet assets and recycle those positions in a considered manner.

The group also wants to expand single capital partnerships and explore joint-venture opportunities that can generate fee income.

“We’ll look to probably expand out how we grow single mandates and joint-venture clubs to generate more and more fee income for the organisation going forward,” he said.

Such partnerships could provide capital for growth in Singapore, Australia and emerging markets, including from Japanese investors, building on existing relationships with partners such as Mitsubishi Estate Asia, Lombardo said.

Still, Panote stressed that Frasers Property was not seeking to become a fund manager. “We are an investor, developer and operator of our assets,” he said.

Key growth areas

Industrial and logistics is another key growth area. The platform has grown from about S$1 billion to S$16.1 billion in AUM, accounting for close to 40 per cent of the group’s assets, Panote said.

The group is looking to build on its presence in Australia and Europe, while integrating its South-east Asian operations into a global platform. Its strategy is to develop facilities, stabilise them and eventually recycle them to its Reits or other capital partners.

In retail, Frasers Property’s divestment of six completed retail assets in Australia during FY2026 does not change its approach to the sector, Panote said. Rather, the sales have freed up capital for its residential development pipeline. The group will also continue working with partners on retail asset management and place-making.

In Singapore, the strategy is taking shape through redevelopment plans at several established locations.

The group secured full ownership of Fraser Suites Singapore following the optimisation of Frasers Hospitality Trust’s portfolio, paving the way for redevelopment of the wider Valley Point site through a 51:49 joint venture with Mitsubishi Estate Group.

The master plan is still being worked out, but Frasers Property Singapore CEO Tan Wee Hsien said the development would include high-end residential, lifestyle retail and Fraser Suites.

Describing it as a “legacy asset” dating back to 1998, Panote noted how redevelopment would reposition the Singapore River as the front-facing side of the development.

A similar effort to consolidate adjoining properties is under way at The Centrepoint, after Frasers Property secured the rear leasehold plot in February and acquired the adjacent Cuppage Terrace for an agreed value of S$175 million in August.

Tan said the moves gave the group “greater control and flexibility” to explore options for the broader rejuvenation of the precinct. Planning is currently under way.

In the eastern part of Singapore, the group is preparing to develop the Bayshore Drive site, which it jointly secured with Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Sunway MCL, Sekisui House and Lum Chang.

The integrated development will have 1,280 homes, a retail mall and a bus interchange above Bedok South MRT station. Frasers Property has an effective 37.5 per cent stake in the residential component. Tan said its launch is now expected in the first half of 2028.

Hospitality shifts to asset-light model

Beyond property development and capital recycling, Frasers Property is also repositioning its hospitality business to build a more capital-light earnings stream.

The group unlocked about S$1.1 billion through the divestment of stabilised hospitality assets to third-party capital, while retaining their management and associated fee income.

The business has been reorganised into two specialised platforms: Frasers Hospitality will focus on lodging operations, while hospitality investment and asset management has been housed under group investment.

The separation is intended to give the lodging business a sharper operational focus, while allowing the investment and asset management platform to pursue capital-light investment opportunities across hospitality and the wider living sector.

Panote said the group wanted to preserve the Frasers Hospitality brand, which it had spent 28 years building, particularly its recognition in extended-stay accommodation. The business expanded to over 70 cities before the Covid-19 pandemic and now operates in more than 30 cities.

“Shrinking doesn’t mean we’re getting smaller,” he said, explaining that the group is seeking greater depth in the markets where it operates rather than pursuing a wider geographical footprint.

For the full financial year ended Sep 30, Frasers Property reported a 23.5 per cent rise in net profit to S$300.1 million, from S$243.1 million a year earlier. Revenue grew 6.8 per cent year on year to S$3.6 billion.

The group has proposed a dividend of S$0.05 a share, compared with S$0.045 in FY2025.

Shares of Frasers Property rose 3.3 per cent or S$0.03 to close at S$0.935 on Monday.