Back in the spotlight, he was previously sued by 170 The Pines Club members for charges such as alleged deceit

[SINGAPORE] Motoring tycoon Peter Kwee is under the media spotlight again, after losing an appeal on Wednesday (Nov 18) to reclaim five properties in his daughter Karen Kwee’s name.

He had argued that Karen held the properties in trust on his behalf and he was the rightful beneficial owner. The court found that while the evidence supported this, the trust was set up with fraudulent intent to hide assets from creditors.

“We find that as the trust was set up by Mr Kwee for the purpose of concealing the properties from his creditors, it is void and unenforceable as being illegal and contrary to public policy,” the Court of Appeal said.

The properties and rental proceeds from them therefore belonged to Karen Kwee, the court added.

The appeal judgment follows a 2025 trial in which Peter Kwee lost his lawsuit against Karen Kwee’s bankruptcy trustee Lai Seng Kwoon.

With the appeal dismissed, Kwee was ordered to pay Lai S$80,000 in costs.

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Peter Kwee’s journey

Kwee was born in 1947 in Bandung, Indonesia, to a couple from China’s Fujian province. At 18, he started a trading business in flour and plastics.

He and his wife Catherine, with their two children, Kevin and Karen Kwee, arrived in Singapore in 1978.

Kwee made a name for himself in Singapore after he became a distributor of Renault and Volkswagen vehicles through his company, Group Exklusiv, in the early 2000s. Senior motor industry figures described Kwee as “a good operator”, “unassuming and clever”, “low key” with “some surprises up his sleeve”.

The veteran businessman soon expanded into property, acquiring a major stake in a resort and then Meadow Springs Golf and Country Club, both in Perth.

At home, Kwee bought Laguna National Golf and Country Club from NatSteel for S$131 million in 2001. A year later, he bought The Pines Club for more than S$100 million.

Clubs and courts

Here are some of the high-profile court cases involving Kwee over the years.

1. Indonesian coal mining billionaire Low Tuck Kwong Low and his company sued Kwee and another individual for A$9.6 million (US$6.4 million) over alleged material defects, after buying out their shares in a group of companies that own properties.

These companies’ assets include a hotel, two country clubs with a golf course each, and residential properties in Australia, based on the statement of claim on Nov 13, 2025.

Singapore-born Low was the fourth-wealthiest person in Indonesia in 2025, Forbes reported.

2. Laguna club

Kwee’s Laguna National Golf and Country Club is world-renowned. It features two notable 18-hole golf courses and has hosted tournaments from the European Tour, Asian Tour and Korean LPGA Tour. Former World No 1 Tiger Woods has also graced its fairways.

Incorporated in 1991, the club was taken over in 2001 by Laguna Golf Resort Holding, a unit of Kwee’s Group Exklusiv.

The first batch of club members each bought a S$120,000 unsecured note to fund the development of the club. These notes were due to mature in June 2021. The members also paid membership fees ranging from S$40,000 to S$180,000.

A day before the unsecured notes were to be redeemed, Kwee notified the club’s trustees that the club was unable to fulfil the redemption due to its financial situation.

In February 2023, the High Court granted an application by pioneer club member Lim How Teck to wind up the club. Around 580 holders of unsecured notes, including Lim, were owed an estimated S$187.4 million stemming from the default over the bonds.

Last year, Kwee, his son Kevin Kwee and their firm were sued for S$71.5 million in damages by the club and its liquidators for allegedly wrongfully and fraudulently extracting and transferring value out of the club to enrich themselves.

3. The Pines Club The Pines Club closed its Stevens Road premises for renovations in 2013, with management promising new facilities. However, Exklusiv Resorts subsequently sold the land to developer Oxley, who built two hotels there.

In October 2017, members were informed that the club had failed to secure a new lease at Stevens Road. They were offered access to facilities at Laguna National Golf and Country Club and Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore, affecting about 1,300 members.

Some 170 members sued Kwee and Exklusiv Resorts, seeking more than S$110,000 each for alleged deceit, negligence and breach of contract. The court upheld only the breach-of-contract claim, awarding each member nominal damages of S$1,500.

Claims on properties

The five properties in question were bought between 1995 and 2000, and registered in Karen Kwee’s sole name.

These are West Georgia and Lord Stanley in Vancover, Canada, King’s Drive and Teneriffe in Singapore, and Spyglass Grove in Australia.

The three-storey semi-detached house at King’s Drive in Bukit Timah was the subject of another lawsuit involving businessman Low Kai Yang.

Low, who called himself Karen Kwee’s “former friend”, claimed that the property was used to secure an S$800,000 loan he agreed to lend to her, an arrangement Karen disputed.

Low sued in 2022 and the older Kwee intervened, claiming beneficial ownership of the property. The claim was subsequently discontinued.