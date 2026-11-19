SINGAPORE PROPERTY

Other Kwee properties up for sale include a Gallop Park Road bungalow and Mount Elizabeth terrace house

The asking price for the Ridley Park bungalow breaks down to S$3,644 psf on the 27,443 sq ft freehold land area. PHOTO: HUTTONS ASIA

[SINGAPORE] Prominent businessman Peter Kwee’s home in the Ridley Park Good Class Bungalow (GCB) Area is said to be on the market, with an asking price of about S$100 million.

This works out to S$3,644 per square foot (psf) on the freehold land area of around 27,443 square feet (sq ft).

The District 10 property is held under the name of Kwee’s wife, Catherine Lee.

In a release last week, Huttons Asia stated that a two-storey bungalow in Ridley Park with the above land area is on sale via an expression of interest exercise. However, it did not provide any price indication or ownership information.

The property agency said the bungalow on site has five en-suite bedrooms, a large garden and swimming pool, and “generous parking”.

Huttons said the existing bungalow can be considered for enhancement through addition and alteration works. “Buyers with a different architectural vision may explore a complete redevelopment, subject to the relevant authorities’ approvals,” it added.

Word on the street is that Kwee’s bungalow in Gallop Park Road, at the busy corner with Farrer Road, is also available for sale. The asking price is about S$32 million, which works out to S$2,157 psf on the freehold land area of 14,833 sq ft.

On site is an old two-storey house, although it has been renovated a few times over the past 26 years. It is about 380 metres to Farrer Road MRT station on the Circle Line and a stone’s throw from Nanyang Primary School and St Margaret’s School (Secondary).

The Gallop Park Road bungalow is held by Singapore-incorporated company Dinastia, which is fully owned by Kwee.

The Bandung-born entrepreneur, a Singapore citizen, gained prominence as a distributor for various car brands in the early 2000s under his Group Exklusiv. He also expanded into property development, and golf and country clubs.

In recent years, Kwee has been in the limelight for various legal wrangles, including with members of The Pines Club, and the Laguna National Golf and Country Club (renamed Laguna National Golf Resort Club).

On Wednesday (Nov 18), he lost his appeal bid to reclaim five properties registered in his daughter’s name, with the court ruling that the trust had been set up to conceal assets from creditors and was hence illegal and not enforceable.

Bungalows in Singapore’s 39 GCB Areas (GCBAs) are the most prestigious form of landed housing on the island. There are about 2,700 such properties, according to market estimates.

Bungalows in GCBAs are subject to strict planning conditions to preserve their exclusivity and low-rise character. For one, a minimum plot size of 1,400 square metres, or 15,070 sq ft, is specified as the planning norm for newly created bungalows in GCBAs.

When GCBAs were gazetted in 1980, they included some smaller existing sites. These are still bound by the other planning guidelines for bungalows in GCBAs if they were to be redeveloped. For example, such plots cannot be further sub-divided.

One generally has to be a Singapore citizen to be allowed to acquire a landed property in a GCBA.

Nassim Road asset

Another of Kwee’s properties that is on the market is an intermediate terrace house in Jalan Elok in the Mount Elizabeth locale. The asking price for the freehold property, on a 1,650 sq ft site, is said to be nearly S$7 million.

Nassim Quattro, completed in 2017, comprises four duplex apartments with a total strata area of 36,479 sq ft. PHOTO: ARCADIA CONSULTING

Kwee’s son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Jane, own Singapore-incorporated De Nassim, which developed the Nassim Quattro, a three-storey freehold development of four duplex apartments at 49 Nassim Road.

The development was completed in 2017 and is yet unoccupied. The asking price is about S$250 million for the entire asset.

The Business Times understands that interest in Nassim Quattro is coming from extended families looking to own the project together.

The four apartments have strata areas of 7,384 sq ft, 7,556 sq ft, 8,536 sq ft and 13,003 sq ft – totalling 36,479 sq ft. The asking price works out to a whopping S$6,850 psf on strata area.

Located next to the Russian embassy, the property is on a freehold site of 44,509 sq ft (including a substantial driveway).

Each of the four apartments has five ensuite bedrooms, a private swimming pool and a private home lift. Carparking is in the basement.

There is outstanding debt on all four assets (the two bungalows, terrace house and Quattro Nassim project).