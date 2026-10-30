The Business Times
business-time-50

Temasek’s Mapletree Investments headed for SGX IPO in 2027: sources

The group is said to have begun appointing bankers and legal advisers for the listing

Summarise
Chong Xin Wei
Michelle Low

Chong Xin Wei &

Michelle Low

Published Fri, Oct 30, 2026 · 05:11 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Mapletree Investments has three S-Reits in its portfolio – Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Mapletree Logistics Trust and Mapletree Industrial Trust.
    • Mapletree Investments has three S-Reits in its portfolio – Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Mapletree Logistics Trust and Mapletree Industrial Trust. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] Temasek-owned property giant Mapletree Investments could be headed for an initial public offering in 2027, sources said, amid market chatter of preparations for a listing.

    The group is said to have appointed bankers and advisers for an issue that could take place as soon as early 2027.

    Asked to comment, a Mapletree spokesperson replied: “As a matter of policy, we do not comment on market rumours. Any material information, should it arise, will be communicated through the appropriate channels.”

    Mapletree InvestmentsCapitaLand InvestmentIPOSingapore REITs

    TRENDING NOW

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Europe is facing “the most decisive moments... in defending the freedom and peace of (the) continent”.

    If Europe goes to war, the fallout will be felt in East Asia

    SGX chief Loh Boon Chye’s eventual departure comes as the exchange seeks to build on renewed momentum in Singapore’s equities market.

    Who are some of the longest-serving CEOs among Singapore’s blue-chip companies?

    Attendees at the inaugural Quy Nhon Dialogue on Climate and Transitions, which took place from Oct 10 to 11 in Vietnam’s central province of Binh Dinh.

    Vietnam’s race for growth tests pace of energy transition: experts

    Some of the dishes at Gallery by Chele in Metro Manila.

    Is Manila Asia’s new dining hot spot?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More