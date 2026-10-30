Temasek’s Mapletree Investments headed for SGX IPO in 2027: sources

The group is said to have begun appointing bankers and legal advisers for the listing

Mapletree Investments has three S-Reits in its portfolio – Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Mapletree Logistics Trust and Mapletree Industrial Trust. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Temasek-owned property giant Mapletree Investments could be headed for an initial public offering in 2027, sources said, amid market chatter of preparations for a listing.

The group is said to have appointed bankers and advisers for an issue that could take place as soon as early 2027.

Asked to comment, a Mapletree spokesperson replied: “As a matter of policy, we do not comment on market rumours. Any material information, should it arise, will be communicated through the appropriate channels.”