About 3 million Singaporeans to receive S$100 to S$250 Assurance Package cash payouts in December

Eligible recipients will be notified via SMS sent from the gov.sg Sender ID before and after the funds are credited

Eligible Singaporeans aged 21 years and above in 2027 will receive payments depending on their assessable income and number of properties owned. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] About three million adult Singaporeans will receive S$100 to S$250 from Dec 8, marking the final disbursement under the enhanced Assurance Package (AP).

In a statement on Nov 10, the Ministry of Finance said the enhanced Assurance Package, which was announced at Budget 2023, helps “defray living expenses for Singaporean households, and provide more support for lower- to middle-income families”.

Over five years, between 2022 and 2026, those eligible for the payments would have received up to S$2,250.

Eligible Singaporeans aged 21 and above in 2027 will receive the payouts, with the amount disbursed depending on their assessable income and the number of properties they own.

Under the scheme, eligible adult Singaporeans who own no more than one property will receive S$250 if their assessable income is S$39,000 or below, and S$150 if they earn between S$39,001 and S$100,000.

Those with an assessable income of more than S$100,000, as well as individuals who own more than one property regardless of income, will receive S$100.

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Citizens can check their eligibility for the cash payouts by logging into the govbenefits.gov.sg portal with their Singpass details.

Eligible recipients will be notified via SMS sent from the gov.sg Sender ID before and after the funds are credited. Those without a Singpass-registered mobile number will receive a notification letter at the address stated on their NRIC.

Eligible recipients who link their NRIC to PayNow by Nov 24 will get their cash benefits earlier, on Dec 8.

Those without PayNow-NRIC-linked bank accounts but who have a DBS/POSB, OCBC or UOB bank account can submit their banking details at govbenefits.gov.sg by Nov 30 to receive payments via Giro by Dec 17.

During Budget 2023, it was announced that the Assurance Package would be topped up by S$3 billion, bringing the total amount to be eventually disbursed to S$9.6 billion.

Aside from cash payments disbursed to eligible adult Singaporeans each December from 2022 to 2026, the Assurance Package also includes rebates, CDC vouchers and MediSave top-ups. THE STRAITS TIMES