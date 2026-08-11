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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Aug 11)

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Published Tue, Aug 11, 2026 · 06:30 PM
    • Q2’s GDP reading of 5.9% year-on-year growth was slightly firmer than the median 5.8% forecast in a Bloomberg poll of economists.
    • Q2’s GDP reading of 5.9% year-on-year growth was slightly firmer than the median 5.8% forecast in a Bloomberg poll of economists. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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