Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Aug 11)

Q2’s GDP reading of 5.9% year-on-year growth was slightly firmer than the median 5.8% forecast in a Bloomberg poll of economists. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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AI boom prompts economists to lift 2026 growth forecasts beyond MTI’s upgraded 4.5-5.5% range

[SINGAPORE] Private-sector economists have raised their full-year growth forecast for Singapore, after the official forecast was raised to 4.5 to 5.5 per cent , from 2 to 4 per cent previously – with at least one bank’s revised forecast sitting above the top end of the upgraded range.

Singapore upgrades 2026 key exports growth forecast to 14-16% on electronics-led H1 outperformance

[SINGAPORE] Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) has significantly raised the Republic’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) forecast for 2026 to a range of 14 to 16 per cent, from 3 to 5 per cent previously.

Soilbuild’s Lim Chap Huat sues Brookfield, claims it reneged on joint venture: WSJ

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[SINGAPORE] Soilbuild Group executive chairman Lim Chap Huat is suing Brookfield Asset Management over alleged breaches of contract and confidentiality linked to a proposed joint venture to acquire industrial properties in Singapore, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Beijing’s offshore trust tax changes could affect wealth hubs including Singapore

[SINGAPORE] China’s new rules announced on Jul 24 to tax offshore trusts could have widespread implications for wealth hubs such as Singapore, experts say.

Citi, OCBC downgrade UOB post-Q2 results; RHB upgrades on valuation

[SINGAPORE] UOB’s : U11 0% second-quarter earnings may have beaten expectations, but a lowered fee income guidance and a spike in non-performing assets (NPAs) have led to Citi Research and OCBC Group Research downgrading its shares.

Who is Destry Damayanti, the first woman set to lead Indonesia’s central bank?

[JAKARTA] Indonesia has moved to end uncertainty over the leadership of its central bank, with President Prabowo Subianto nominating Bank Indonesia (BI) senior deputy governor Destry Damayanti to take charge of monetary policy in the region’s largest economy.