Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Aug 20)

S-Reits have fallen 7.1% since the start of the year. Over the same stretch, the benchmark Straits Times Index has climbed about 22.1%. PHOTO: REUTERS

Stories you might have missed

Rising bond yields are triggering a tech sell-off, but S-Reits could be the casualty nobody notices

[SINGAPORE] Wall Street’s latest tech tumble is stealing the headlines again. Semiconductor stocks are taking a dive this week, with bond yields rising and oil prices climbing on renewed Middle East jitters.

Japan Home licenses Singapore retail stores to Valu$ owner Radha Exports

[SINGAPORE] Prominent retail chain Japan Home’s stores have been taken over by sister company Radha Exports, the operator of Valu$.

Sats slides 13.6% as investors dump shares on profit-margin squeeze

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

[SINGAPORE] Shares of Sats : S58 0% on Thursday (Aug 20) dropped 13.6 per cent in the wake of the group releasing its first-quarter results the night before.

ComfortDelGro’s Zig to buy S$10 million worth of BYD cars for private-hire fleet

[SINGAPORE] ComfortDelGro : C52 0% will invest more than S$10 million to boost its private-hire vehicle (PHV) fleet with BYD’s hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs), it said on Thursday (Aug 20).

Johor-Batam truck ferry service still up in the air as Indonesia eyes mid-2027 launch

[JOHOR BAHRU] Indonesia wants to launch a direct truck-and-cargo ferry between Batam and Johor by mid-2027, opening a new logistics link between the two manufacturing hubs, but Malaysia says the proposal has yet to be finalised.

Tuas Power to build 670 MW plant to meet Singapore’s growing electricity needs

[SINGAPORE] Tuas Power has won the right to build, own and operate a new combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) generating unit, said the Energy Market Authority (EMA) on Thursday (Aug 20).