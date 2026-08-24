Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Aug 24)

Raising the threshold for eligibility to buy new executive condo units will give EC buyers access to more financing. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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Higher income ceiling for executive condos could boost buyer demand, developer confidence

[SINGAPORE] A higher income ceiling for executive condominiums (ECs) could lift demand for future projects as it widens the pool of eligible buyers, and support developer confidence in upcoming land tenders.

Core inflation rises to 2% in July; electricity prices rise sharply

[SINGAPORE] Core and headline inflation picked up in July, with the core figure rising largely due to electricity and gas, services and food segments, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Monday (Aug 24).

Singapore should anchor hedge fund leaders, nurture local managers amid regional talent war: observers

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[SINGAPORE] As tax advantages narrow across competing financial hubs, Singapore’s true competitive edge will depend on more than drawing capital – it will need to anchor the decision-makers who manage and allocate it, said hedge funds and industry watchers.

Temasek’s Azalea raises over US$1 billion despite ‘challenging’ environment for private equity

[SINGAPORE] Azalea Investment Management on Monday (Aug 24) announced it has raised more than US$1 billion in new capital commitments across three private equity (PE) offerings.

South-east Asia’s top EV startups draw US$622 million in funding since 2016

SOUTH-EAST Asia’s leading electric-vehicle startups have raised a combined US$622 million in disclosed equity funding since 2016, with Singapore emerging as the region’s main centre for both companies and capital.

OUE unit proposes to privatise OUE Healthcare in S$0.05 per share scheme deal